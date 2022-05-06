Cavani admits he would have left Man United had he known about Ronaldo's return

Edinson Cavani looks set to leave Manchester United this summer. Meanwhile, he admits that he would have left last summer had he been aware of Cristiano Ronaldo's return.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Uruguyan striker Edinson Cavani is nearly certain to leave Manchester United after the ongoing season concludes. Following the return of club talisman Cristiano Ronaldo this season, Cavani has been benched on most occasions, while injuries have done him no good either. Meanwhile, he has admitted that he would have left the club early, had he been aware of the Portuguese's arrival.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ronaldo played a game for Juventus this season before being heavily linked to a transfer to United's cross-town rival Manchester City. However, things took a drastic turn, as United became the frontrunner for him, and he eventually signed for his former club. However, Cavani was not really happy with his arrival and was unsure how to react. ALSO READ: Gunners elated after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta signs new contract until 2025

Image Credit: Getty Images

Speaking to ESPN, Cavani guessed, "To be honest, the moment it happened, I thought it was good that United signed Cristiano, but knowing about the world of football today, the first thing I did was call my brother and say: 'Fernando, if this had happened a week ago, I would have asked you to find a new club for me."

Image Credit: Getty Images

"It was more about understanding the situation. Not because I would lose my place in Manchester, but because there are several things in football today that are different from how they were with other coaches, how it was before, years ago. It happened so suddenly. At no time did I have any feeling. I was thinking about the season ahead," added Cavani. ALSO READ: Kylian Mbappe's mother dismisses reports of him signing contract extension with PSG

Image Credit: Getty Images

Cavani played 18 matches this season, but could score only a couple of goals. Although he understood the fans' frustrations, as injuries kept him out, he suspected that other factors at play making him miss out on a number of matches. After leaving United this summer, he might still look to stay in Europe despite having offer from Argentina's Boca Juniors.

Image Credit: Getty Images