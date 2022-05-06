Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cavani admits he would have left Man United had he known about Ronaldo's return

    First Published May 6, 2022, 5:39 PM IST

    Edinson Cavani looks set to leave Manchester United this summer. Meanwhile, he admits that he would have left last summer had he been aware of Cristiano Ronaldo's return.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Uruguyan striker Edinson Cavani is nearly certain to leave Manchester United after the ongoing season concludes. Following the return of club talisman Cristiano Ronaldo this season, Cavani has been benched on most occasions, while injuries have done him no good either. Meanwhile, he has admitted that he would have left the club early, had he been aware of the Portuguese's arrival.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo played a game for Juventus this season before being heavily linked to a transfer to United's cross-town rival Manchester City. However, things took a drastic turn, as United became the frontrunner for him, and he eventually signed for his former club. However, Cavani was not really happy with his arrival and was unsure how to react.

    ALSO READ: Gunners elated after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta signs new contract until 2025

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Speaking to ESPN, Cavani guessed, "To be honest, the moment it happened, I thought it was good that United signed Cristiano, but knowing about the world of football today, the first thing I did was call my brother and say: 'Fernando, if this had happened a week ago, I would have asked you to find a new club for me."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "It was more about understanding the situation. Not because I would lose my place in Manchester, but because there are several things in football today that are different from how they were with other coaches, how it was before, years ago. It happened so suddenly. At no time did I have any feeling. I was thinking about the season ahead," added Cavani.

    ALSO READ: Kylian Mbappe's mother dismisses reports of him signing contract extension with PSG

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Cavani played 18 matches this season, but could score only a couple of goals. Although he understood the fans' frustrations, as injuries kept him out, he suspected that other factors at play making him miss out on a number of matches. After leaving United this summer, he might still look to stay in Europe despite having offer from Argentina's Boca Juniors.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Everything that has happened has happened, and that's it. Here we are. But, my way of thinking and my feelings towards football gave me strength in the first months, and from then on, problems with injuries have kept me out. But, that's what was going on in that period," concluded Cavani.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022: KKR's Pat Cummins is bowled over by this 'delicious' Mumbai delicacy snt

    IPL 2022: KKR's Pat Cummins is bowled over by this 'delicious' Mumbai delicacy

    football Gunners elated after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta signs new contract until 2025 snt

    Gunners elated after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta signs new contract until 2025

    China postpones Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 indefinitely amid COVID-19 surge-ayh

    China postpones Asian Games 2022 indefinitely amid COVID surge

    UEFA Europa Conference League, ECL 2021-22: Jose Mourinho bursts into tears as AS Roma pips Leicester City to enter final-ayh

    Conference League: Jose Mourinho bursts into tears as Roma pips Leicester to enter final

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs MI gujarat titans-mumbai indians Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs MI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Recent Stories

    MVA govt should apologise to MP-MLA, Rana couple: Maha BJP's Ram Kadam - adt

    MVA govt should apologise to MP-MLA, Rana couple: Maha BJP's Ram Kadam

    Gyanvapi mosque survey begins amid tense moments

    WATCH: Gyanvapi mosque survey begins amid tense moments

    Former NCB director Wankhede moves Bombay HC against show-cause notice by caste scrutiny committee - adt

    Former NCB director Wankhede moves Bombay HC against show-cause notice by caste scrutiny committee

    WBJEE 2022: Answer key announced, objection window open till May 8 - adt

    WBJEE 2022: Answer key announced, objection window open till May 8

    IPL 2022: KKR's Pat Cummins is bowled over by this 'delicious' Mumbai delicacy snt

    IPL 2022: KKR's Pat Cummins is bowled over by this 'delicious' Mumbai delicacy

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon