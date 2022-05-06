Kylian Mbappe's mother dismisses reports of him signing contract extension with PSG

Kylian Mbappe's future with PSG remains uncertain, amidst a link to Real Madrid. While recent reports suggested that he will be signing a contract extension, his mother has denied so.

French striker Kylian Mbappe's future at his current club, the Ligue 1 champion, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), remains uncertain. While he has been linked to a move to Real Madrid this summer, various reports present a different story. Recently, it was also reported that he had agreed to sign a two-year contract extension at the French capital, only for his mother to deny it as rumours.

Mbappe’s mother, Lamari Fayza took to her Twitter handle to explain the reports and wrote, "There is no agreement in principle with Paris Saint-Germain (or any other club). Discussions around Kylian's future are continuing in a climate of great serenity to allow him to make the best choice, with respect for all parties." ALSO READ: Destination Real Madrid for Mbappe? Photo of PSG star's packed boxes creates hysteria

Fayza also reportedly spoke to Spanish publication MARCA and said, “It is completely false that Kylian has renewed.” Madrid has been desperate to sign the Mbappe for a long time, while it also happens to be his dream club. Also, with Gareth Bale likely to leave the Spanish capital following the season-end, Los Blancos is looking to replace the Welsh with the Frenchman.

Mbappe has been a sensation for PSG since joining it in 2017. While he played the first season on loan from Monaco, he made an instant impact, leading to the Parisians signing him on a permanent basis the next season for €180 million, making him the most expensive teenager signing to date. Playing in the French capitals, he has scored 167 goals in 214 matches across competitions. ALSO READ: '100 per cent' - Pochettino confident he and Mbappe will be at PSG next season

