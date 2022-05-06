Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kylian Mbappe's mother dismisses reports of him signing contract extension with PSG

    First Published May 6, 2022, 1:55 PM IST

    Kylian Mbappe's future with PSG remains uncertain, amidst a link to Real Madrid. While recent reports suggested that he will be signing a contract extension, his mother has denied so.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    French striker Kylian Mbappe's future at his current club, the Ligue 1 champion, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), remains uncertain. While he has been linked to a move to Real Madrid this summer, various reports present a different story. Recently, it was also reported that he had agreed to sign a two-year contract extension at the French capital, only for his mother to deny it as rumours.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Mbappe’s mother, Lamari Fayza took to her Twitter handle to explain the reports and wrote, "There is no agreement in principle with Paris Saint-Germain (or any other club). Discussions around Kylian's future are continuing in a climate of great serenity to allow him to make the best choice, with respect for all parties."

    ALSO READ: Destination Real Madrid for Mbappe? Photo of PSG star's packed boxes creates hysteria

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Fayza also reportedly spoke to Spanish publication MARCA and said, “It is completely false that Kylian has renewed.” Madrid has been desperate to sign the Mbappe for a long time, while it also happens to be his dream club. Also, with Gareth Bale likely to leave the Spanish capital following the season-end, Los Blancos is looking to replace the Welsh with the Frenchman.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Mbappe has been a sensation for PSG since joining it in 2017. While he played the first season on loan from Monaco, he made an instant impact, leading to the Parisians signing him on a permanent basis the next season for €180 million, making him the most expensive teenager signing to date. Playing in the French capitals, he has scored 167 goals in 214 matches across competitions.

    ALSO READ: '100 per cent' - Pochettino confident he and Mbappe will be at PSG next season

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As for his club career, Mbappe has scored 198 in 286. Meanwhile, playing for his national side, he has hammered 26 in 54. Considering his accolades, he has won 11 titles, including four Ligue 1 titles. With France, he has triumphed in the FIFA World Cup 2018 and the UEFA Nations League 2020-21.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UEFA Europa Conference League, ECL 2021-22: Jose Mourinho bursts into tears as AS Roma pips Leicester City to enter final-ayh

    Conference League: Jose Mourinho bursts into tears as Roma pips Leicester to enter final

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs MI gujarat titans-mumbai indians Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs MI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Fans exhilarated as David Warner-Rovman Powell power Delhi Capitals to outclass SunRisers Hyderabad-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Fans exhilarated as Warner-Powell power Delhi to outclass Hyderabad

    tennis Madrid Open 2022: Nadal fans relieved after 'King of Clay' survives Goffin scare snt

    Madrid Open 2022: Nadal fans relieved after 'King of Clay' survives Goffin scare

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Netizens laud David Warner-Rovman Powell half-centuries, Umran Malik bowls fastest delivery of the season-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Netizens laud Delhi's Powell-Warner half-centuries; Malik fires at 157 km/h

    Recent Stories

    Revealed Newly-weds Arun Lal and Bulbul Saha's unique honeymoon destination snt

    Revealed! Newly-weds Arun Lal and Bulbul Saha's unique honeymoon destination

    LIC IPO oversubscribed all latest updates you need to know gcw

    LIC IPO oversubscribed; all latest updates you need to know

    Million Dollar Arm to WWE: Know Rinku Singh (aka Veer Mahan) incredible journey-ayh

    Million Dollar Arm to WWE: Know Rinku Singh's (aka Veer Mahan) incredible journey

    WhatsApp rolls out 6 new emoji reactions Here s how you can use it gcw

    WhatsApp rolls out 6 new emoji reactions; Here's how you can use it

    Benedict Cumberbatch's 'Doctor Strange' leaked on Torrents, Movierulz, Tamil Rockers and more RBA

    Benedict Cumberbatch's 'Doctor Strange' leaked on Torrents, Movierulz, Tamil Rockers and more

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon