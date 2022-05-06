Gunners elated after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta signs new contract until 2025

In news that has sparked excitement among Arsenal fans, manager Mikel Arteta on Friday signed a new contract until the 2024-25 season. "I’m excited, grateful and really, really happy today,” the Spaniard said.

Arteta, who took over at Emirates Stadium at the end of 2019, has helped the Gunners return into contention to finish in the Premier League top four and qualify for next year's Champions League.

"When I spoke to Josh (Kroenke) he could see the club at the same point and he wanted to take the club the way I wanted to do it. So everything that he’s said, and that Stan has said when I’ve been together with both of them, they’ve always delivered," Arteta said after signing the new contract.

“We want to take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams. In order to do that, we have to be playing in the Champions League. We have to be able to evolve the team, improve our players, improve all departments, generate even more connection with our fans, improve the atmosphere at the Emirates, be able to recruit top, top talent and the best people for this club to drive this project to that level," the Spaniard added.

Meanwhile, Arsenal Women manager Jonas Eidevall has also signed a new contract which runs until 2024.

Josh Kroenke, speaking on behalf of our owners Kroenke, Sports & Entertainment, said, "My father and I are delighted to have extended both Mikel’s and Jonas’ contracts. It provides stability and clarity for the future and helps us all move forward together effectively."

“Mikel’s commitment and passion are clear for everyone to see. We are confident that as we move forward, he will get us back to competing for the top trophies in the game. Turning to Jonas, he has had a fantastic start to his career in England. He has done a terrific job with the team, and we are in contention for the title the last weekend. We are confident that he will continue to take us forward in the years ahead," Kroenke added.

Following this announcement, Arsenal fans took to Twitter to express their joy over seeing Arteta continue as the north London club's boss. Arsenal, who are now placed at No.4 in the table with 63 points, will host Leeds United on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium. Arteta will be hoping to register a win to ensure the Gunners remain in contention for Champions League qualification.