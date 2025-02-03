D Gukesh's net worth: Take a Look at reigning world chess champion's career earnings and brand endorsements

Due to his early success in his young chess career, D Gukesh has witnessed a significant increase in his net worth over the last couple of years.

D Gukesh or Dommaraju Gukesh has emerged as one of the chess players in the world over the last couple of years. A young chess prodigy is the youngest and reigning world chess champion. At the age of 17, Gukesh scripted history of becoming the youngest chess player to have surpassed FIDE rating of 2750 Elo points. Before making his mark in international chess, D Gukesh won several titles at age-group including World Youth Chess Championship title, and Gold medal at the Asian Youth Championships. D Gukesh has been playing a pivotal role alongside other chess players to further consolidate the country’s reputation and status in global chess. Whenever there is an international tournament, Gukesh has always been in the spotlight due to his rapid rise in popularity and rise in the chess world. With his early success in his career, how much does D Gukesh have managed to earn through his career and brand endorsements?

D Gukesh has been making rapid strides in his chess career ever since he became the Grandmaster in 2019. Due to his early success in his young chess career, the 18-year-old has witnessed a significant increase in his net worth over the last couple of years. His historic triumph at the World Chess Championship last year has further boosted his earnings, with substantial increase in his income. After clinching his maiden World Chess Championship, Gukesh earned INR 11.45 crore as his winning prize, which included his INR 5.07 crore for his victory in three out of 14 matches.



Before his World Championship title, D Gukesh’s net worth was approximately ₹8.26 crore. Following his victory at the prestigious event, the youngster’s wealth has nearly tripled to around INR 20 crore. His winning prize at the World Chess Championship has further pumped his income. Before the World Chess Championship title, D Gukesh was consistent in other tournaments, including his impressive performances at the Chess Olympiad, Tata Steel Chess Tournament, and the FIDE Grand Swiss, where he secured notable victories and prize money. His strong performances in these elite chess tournaments contributed significantly to his income and net worth even before he became the World Chess Champion.



Apart from his earnings through his career, D Gukesh also makes money through brand endorsements. The young and talented chess player is a brand ambassador of RBL Bank and Property. He also signed a five-year contract with Westbridge Anand Chess Academy, which will take care of his training and mentorship. It has not been revealed about his partnership with other brands following his World Chess Championship title, but it is likely that his growing fame and success will attract more endorsements in the near future. As per the reports, D Gukesh’s brand endorsement worth is INR 60 lakh per deal.



Apart from his earnings through his career and brand endorsements, D Gukesh has a following across all social media platforms. On Instagram, the youngster has 2 million fans. The increase in his followers on Instagram can be attributed to his historic success at the World Chess Championship. He has posted a lot of pictures from the tournaments and also shared the glimpse of his personal life, achievements and brand collaborations. On Twitter, Gukesh has close to 190,000 fans. However, Gukesh doesn’t have his own facebook, but there are many fan pages on the platform.



