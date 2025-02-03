D Gukesh's net worth: Take a Look at reigning world chess champion's career earnings and brand endorsements

Due to his early success in his young chess career, D Gukesh has witnessed a significant increase in his net worth over the last couple of years.

article_image1
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 2:11 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

D Gukesh or Dommaraju Gukesh has emerged as one of the chess players in the world over the last couple of years. A young chess prodigy is the youngest and reigning world chess champion. At the age of 17, Gukesh scripted history of becoming the youngest chess player to have surpassed FIDE rating of 2750 Elo points. Before making his mark in international chess, D Gukesh won several titles at age-group including World Youth Chess Championship title, and Gold medal at the Asian Youth Championships. 

D Gukesh has been playing a pivotal role alongside other chess players to further consolidate the country’s reputation and status in global chess. Whenever there is an international tournament, Gukesh has always been in the spotlight due to his rapid rise in popularity and rise in the chess world. With his early success in his career, how much does D Gukesh have managed to earn through his career and brand endorsements?

budget 2025
article_image2

Image Credit: Twitter

D Gukesh has been making rapid strides in his chess career ever since he became the Grandmaster in 2019. Due to his early success in his young chess career, the 18-year-old has witnessed a significant increase in his net worth over the last couple of years. His historic triumph at the World Chess Championship last year has further boosted his earnings, with substantial increase in his income. After clinching his maiden World Chess Championship, Gukesh earned INR 11.45 crore as his winning prize, which included his INR 5.07 crore for his victory in three out of 14 matches. 
 

article_image3

Image Credit: Twitter

Before his World Championship title, D Gukesh’s net worth was approximately ₹8.26 crore. Following his victory at the prestigious event, the youngster’s wealth has nearly tripled to around INR 20 crore. His winning prize at the World Chess Championship has further pumped his income. Before the World Chess Championship title, D Gukesh was consistent in other tournaments, including his impressive performances at the Chess Olympiad, Tata Steel Chess Tournament, and the FIDE Grand Swiss, where he secured notable victories and prize money. His strong performances in these elite chess tournaments contributed significantly to his income and net worth even before he became the World Chess Champion. 
 

article_image4

Image Credit: Twitter

Apart from his earnings through his career, D Gukesh also makes money through brand endorsements. The young and talented chess player is a brand ambassador of RBL Bank and Property. He also signed a five-year contract with Westbridge Anand Chess Academy, which will take care of his training and mentorship. It has not been revealed about his partnership with other brands following his World Chess Championship title, but it is likely that his growing fame and success will attract more endorsements in the near future. As per the reports, D Gukesh’s brand endorsement worth is INR 60 lakh per deal. 
 

article_image5

Image Credit: Twitter

Apart from his earnings through his career and brand endorsements, D Gukesh has a following across all social media platforms. On Instagram, the youngster has 2 million fans. The increase in his followers on Instagram can be attributed to his historic success at the World Chess Championship. He has posted a lot of pictures from the tournaments and also shared the glimpse of his personal life, achievements and brand collaborations. On Twitter, Gukesh has close to 190,000 fans. However, Gukesh doesn’t have his own facebook, but there are many fan pages on the platform. 
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

IND vs ENG: Has Abhishek Sharma secured his opening slot after blistering century in 5th T20I? HRD

IND vs ENG: Has Abhishek Sharma secured his opening slot after blistering century in 5th T20I?

Phenomenal triumph Nita Ambani lauds India for clinching the U19 Womens T20 World Cup 2025 title HRD

'Phenomenal triumph': Nita Ambani lauds India for clinching the U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 title

Chess Unstoppable Gautam Adani lauds R Praggnanandhaa for clinching Tata Steel Masters 2025 title HRD

'Unstoppable': Gautam Adani lauds R Praggnanandhaa for clinching Tata Steel Masters 2025 title

Tata Steel Masters 2025: World Chess champ Gukesh breaks down after shocking defeat to Praggnanandhaa (WATCH) HRD

Tata Steel Masters 2025: World Chess champ Gukesh breaks down after shocking defeat to Praggnanandhaa (WATCH)

Smog and trouble-free: Irfran Pathan takes dig at England after Indias 4-1 T20I series triumph

'Smog and trouble-free': Irfan Pathan takes dig at England after India's 4-1 T20I series triumph

Recent Stories

Kerala: Palakkad student dies by suicide after boyfriend joins army, ends relationship; family files complaint anr

Kerala: Palakkad student dies by suicide after boyfriend joins army, ends relationship; family files complaint

Parenting tips 101: Know how to reduce screen time during meals for toddlers RBA

Parenting tips 101: Know how to reduce screen time during meals for toddlers

Mahakumbh 2025: Flower shower at Sangam brings devotees together for last Amrit Snan

Mahakumbh 2025: Flower shower at Sangam brings devotees together for last Amrit Snan

Arvind Kejriwal accuses Election Commission of surrendering to BJP after alleged attack ahead of Delhi polls dmn

Arvind Kejriwal accuses Election Commission of surrendering to BJP after alleged attack ahead of Delhi polls

Mahakumbh 2025: Over 62 lakh devotees take holy dips on Basant Panchami Amrit Snan

Mahakumbh 2025: Over 62 lakh devotees take holy dips on Basant Panchami Amrit Snan

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon