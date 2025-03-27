user
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.'s future: Which national team will Cristiano Ronaldo's son represent? 5 possible choices

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has multiple national team options, including Portugal, Spain, England, the USA, and Cape Verde, due to his birth, residency, and family ties.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Mar 27, 2025, 1:03 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.: Five Nations That Could Claim the Young Star

As Cristiano Ronaldo approaches the twilight of his international career, speculation grows over the future of his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., and which national team he could represent. Despite being just 14 years old, the young footballer has already made a name for himself in the youth ranks of clubs like Juventus, Manchester United, and currently Al Nassr. With multiple national teams potentially eligible to claim him, the decision remains wide open.

article_image2

Born in the USA: A Potential Star for Team USA?

Born in San Diego, California, in 2010, Cristiano Jr. is eligible to represent the United States. If he chooses to play for the Stars and Stripes, he could line up alongside top talents such as Christian Pulisic and Timothy Weah. However, given his father's competitive mindset and deep-rooted European footballing heritage, this option appears unlikely.


article_image3

A Future with England?

Cristiano Jr. spent several years in England, including during his father’s second stint with Manchester United. His residency, combined with legal formalities, could make him eligible for the England national team. A future alongside players like Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden could be an enticing prospect, especially considering England’s footballing history and regular appearances in major tournaments.

Also read: Argentina seal World Cup 2026 berth: Will world witness Messi's last dance or Ronaldo's ultimate triumph?

article_image4

Spain’s Claim: A La Roja Future?

Having lived in Spain for a significant portion of his childhood while his father played for Real Madrid, Cristiano Jr. could qualify for Spanish citizenship. Spanish law allows those who have resided in the country for at least three years before turning ten to apply for nationality. This raises the exciting possibility of a future Spanish squad featuring young stars like Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, and possibly even Thiago Messi.

article_image5

Cape Verde: The Lesser-Known Connection

Through his great-great-grandmother, Isabel da Piedade, Cristiano Jr. has Cape Verdean heritage. While this option may seem unlikely from a footballing perspective, the emotional and cultural ties to the Portuguese-speaking nation could play a role in his decision.

article_image6

Portugal: Following in His Father’s Footsteps?

Despite not having spent much of his childhood in Portugal, Cristiano Jr. is almost certain to be granted Portuguese nationality. His father’s legendary status as Portugal’s most successful footballer makes this the most likely path. The idea of a father-son duo representing the same national team, similar to LeBron James and his son Bronny in basketball, is an exciting prospect for Portuguese football fans.

article_image7

What Lies Ahead?

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. still has time before making a decision, but his talent and heritage provide him with multiple pathways. Whether he follows in his father’s footsteps or chooses a different path, the footballing world will be watching closely.

