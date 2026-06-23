ICC Chairman Jay Shah supported the IOC's International Olympic Day initiative, promoting health through sport. He noted cricket's global reach and power to unite and inspire its over 2 billion fans, wishing everyone a happy Olympic Day.

Jay Shah Backs IOC's Olympic Day Initiative

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah marked International Olympic Day by extending support to the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) initiative aimed at promoting health, well-being, and community engagement through sport. Jay Shah highlighted the global reach and unifying power of sport, particularly cricket, which he said has the ability to inspire and empower millions across the world.

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"On the International Olympic Day, we are fully behind the initiative by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to harness the power of sport to promote health, well-being, and community engagement. With more than 2 billion fans around the world, Cricket has the ability to unite, inspire and empower at an unparalleled scale. Wishing everyone a happy Olympic Day and look forward to celebrating with all of you the Olympic spirit that motivates us to move, play, and thrive," ICC Chairman Jay Shah shared a post on X. https://x.com/JayShah/status/2069261984252723569?s=20

For those unversed, International Olympic Day is observed worldwide on June 23 to mark the establishment of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the revival of the modern Olympic Games. First introduced in 1948, the day encourages physical fitness, inclusivity, and the Olympic principles of excellence, friendship, and respect.

India's Roadmap for Global Sporting Events

Last month, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya attended the National Sports Federation Conclave 2026, which brought together representatives from 37 National Sports Federations (NSFs), including the Indian Olympic Association, to deliberate on India's future sporting roadmap and preparations for major international events, including the Commonwealth Games 2026, Asian Games 2026 and Summer Olympics 2028, according to a press release.

Addressing the conclave, Union Sports Minister Mandaviya said, "The National Sports Federation Conclave marks a coordinated step towards India's preparation for upcoming global sporting events."

Secretary (Sports) Hari Ranjan Rao highlighted the importance of collective responsibility and long-term planning in achieving India's sporting ambitions. "The nation that dreams big, prepares bigger; today's discussions will shape India's sporting future for 2036," he said. (ANI)