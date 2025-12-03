Virat Kohli hit his second consecutive ODI century vs South Africa, guiding India to 358/5. His 53rd ODI ton sends a strong message about his form and readiness, amid talks of his long-term future and a potential role in the 2027 World Cup squad.

Former India captain and star batter Virat Kohli produced yet another statement-making performance in the second ODI of the three-match series against South Africa at Shaheen Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday, December 3.

Being put into bat first, Team India posted a solid total of 358/5 in 50 overs, thanks to centuries by Ruturaj Gaikwad (105) and Virat Kohli (105), and their 195-run partnership for the sixth wicket. KL Rahul also made a significant contribution with a knock of 66 off 43 balls to help the Men in Blue set a 359-run target for South Africa to chase.

Team India is currently leading 1-0 in the three-match ODI series and is aiming to seal the series and maintain momentum ahead of the final match, putting pressure on South Africa to perform in the series decider.

Virat Kohli Makes Statement with Another Century

Former India captain has been leaving no stone unturned to prove that his rich veins of form continue in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa. Virat Kohli returned to the national side after the Australia ODI tour, which was his first international assignment since his Test retirement in May this year, and scored a match-winning 74 off 81 balls in the third ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The veteran Indian batter made a remarkable return to the Indian ODI side with a 135-run knock in the first match of the series against South Africa. Virat Kohli carried on his momentum into the second ODI in Raipur, scoring a brilliant 102 off 93 balls at a strike rate of 109.68, recording his 53rd ODI century and 84th international century, further underlying his stellar form.

The star batter’s impressive performance in the first two ODI matches of the series against South Africa has reaffirmed his red-hot form, although he is only playing one format after having retired from the T20Is and Tests. The ODI has been Virat Kohli’s most dominant format of his international career, and the star’s relentless scoring streak highlights that he is still a force to reckon with in ODIs.

In the ongoing ODI series against South Africa, Virat Kohli has amassed 237 runs, including two centuries, at an average of 118.50 and a strike rate of 111.70 in two matches so far. Moreover, Kohli has solidified his impressive ODI record against South Africa, amassing 1741 runs, including 6 centuries and 8 fifties, at an average of 69.64 in 33 matches.

Performance with Intent and Purpose

Virat Kohli’s two consecutive centuries in the ODI series against South Africa not only underline his rich vein of form but also send a strong message to the selectors, who are expected to be assessing his form, performance, and consistency to determine whether the veteran batter fits in for long-term ODI plans in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup.

Virat Kohli has not officially confirmed his participation in the marquee event, which will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, but his participation in the ODI series against Australia and South Africa suggests that the star batter is signalling his intent to remain in the mix for India’s long-term ODI plans.

Kohli’s two consecutive centuries came on the back of his reported growing tension with Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, which reportedly prompted the BCCI to send selector Pragyan Ojha to Raipur in a bid to mediate between Kohli and Gambhir amid the rift in the dressing room. Moreover, following the conclusion of the ODI series against South Africa, the BCCI will reportedly have a discussion with Kohli and Rohit Sharma about their future and the way forward, especially keeping in mind the 2027 World Cup.

Virat Kohli’s back-to-back centuries in South Africa have not only reaffirmed his dominance in the ODIs but also shown why he should remain central to India’s ODI plans in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup, which is likely to be his swansong.

Prioritizing Mental Preparation over Physical Grind

There were doubts over Virat Kohli’s form after a lack of game time under his belt since the veteran batter is playing only one format following his retirement from T20Is and Tests. Despite not playing any competitive cricket, Kohli played a brilliant knock of 135 off 120 balls in the first ODI against South Africa.

After winning the Player of the Match award in the ODI series opener against the Proteas, Kohli stated that he prioritizes mental preparation over spending long hours training, saying he has ‘never been a big believer in a lot of preparation.’

"I've never been a believer in a lot of prep. All my cricket has been mental. I work physically very hard, as long as my fitness levels are up, and then you visualise batting and feeling well, it's good." Kohli told Harsha Bhogle during the post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is set to make his Delhi comeback in the upcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, as confirmed by the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) president and secretary, Rohan Jaitley and Ashok Sharma. Earlier, it was reported that the veteran batter refused to play the tournament amid the ongoing tension with India head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Virat Kohli’s return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy will mark his first appearance in the tournament in 15 years. His last outing for Delhi was against Services, as captain, in Gurgaon in February 2010.