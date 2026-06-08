Ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur gave a sharp response when asked about her retirement, turning the question back on the journalist. This witty exchange, which drew parallels to a famous MS Dhoni moment, silenced further speculation and underscored her focus on the upcoming tournament.

Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur gave a sharp and candid response to a journalist with regards to her retirement ahead of the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will begin on June 14 in England and Wales.

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Harmanpreet Kaur, who led the Women in Blue to a historic maiden ODI World Cup triumph in November last year, will captain the side for the fifth consecutive edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup. The 37-year-old has been part of the marquee event since its inaugural edition in 2009.

With Team India set to begin their quest for their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup triumph when they take on their arch-rivals Pakistan in a Group 1 clash on June 14, Harmanpreet Kaur found herself fielding questions about her future at a pre-tournament captains' press conference in England.

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‘Why You Are Asking?’: Harmanpreet’s Sharp Response to Journalist

During the pre-Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 press conference, Harmanpree Kaur was caught at the centre of attention when a journalist asked whether the upcoming marquee event would be her last appearance for the national side. The veteran cricketer was clearly impressed by the line of questioning, given the speculation surrounding her longevity.

Turning the tables on the reporter, the Indian captain responded with a wry smile and said:

"Why is this my last World Cup? Do you want me to retire?”

When the journalist attempted to clarify that they were merely checking her plans after the T20 World Cup, Harmanpreet followed up with a direct, "Then why are you asking?" The lighthearted exchange between India skipper and the journalist drew laughter in the room and effectively silenced any further speculation regarding her immediate future.

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Harmanpreet’s response to the journalist highlights the growing impatience among senior players toward unsolicited retirement talk, as she remains fully focused on Team India’s campaign in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England and Wales.

Having featured in the previous nine editions of the marquee event, the veteran Indian all-rounder is eager to leverage her vast experience to steer the squad toward their first-ever T20 world title, signalling that her hunger for success remains as intense as ever.

Harmanpreet Pulls Out ,MS Dhoni’s, Playbook

Harmanpreet Kaur’s response to the journalist’s query on her plans following the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 draws parallels to that of the former captain MS Dhoni, who was put in a similar position by a foreign journalist during the 2016 T20 World Cup, which was hosted by India.

After a heartbreaking semi-final defeat to the West Indies, Dhoni was asked by Australian journalist Sam Ferris if he was keen to continue playing. In an iconic moment of role reversal, Dhoni invited the reporter to the dias and placed his hand on his shoulder, asked him if he thought the captain was unfit or unable to run, and ultimately concluded that the journalist had ‘answered the question’ himself.

A decade later, Harmanpreet Kaur pulled out MS Dhoni’s time-tested playbook to handle the pressure, using humour and sharp wit to neutralise an awkward line of inquiry. By not engaging in speculative debates about her future and career, the Indian skipper ensured that the spotlight remained firmly on the upcoming challenge at hand rather than her personal timeline.

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet is the joint-leading run-getter for Team India in the Women’s T20 World Cup, amassing 726 runs, including a century and 4 fifties, at an average of 25.03 in 39 matches.

Also Read: Kaur eyes T20 World Cup positives after series loss against England