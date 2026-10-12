Naveen Jindal expressed hope for polo's return to the Olympics during India's future hosting. His team, Jindal Panther, lost 6-9 to Vimal Arion Achievers in the Jindal Panther Cup final. The sport was last featured at the 1936 Berlin Games.

Jindal Panther owner Naveen Jindal expressed hope that polo would return to the Olympic programme when India hosts the Games in the future, highlighting the country's historical connection with the sport. His team lost 6-9 to Vimal Arion Achievers in the Jindal Panther Cup final at Jindal Polo Estate in Noida on Sunday.

Jindal Hopeful for Polo's Olympic Return

Speaking to the media after the final, Jindal said improved transportation and facilities could help make polo's return to the Olympics possible. The sport featured at the Olympics for the last time at the Berlin Games in 1936.

“Till 1936, polo used to be played in the Olympics. The last time polo was played at the Berlin Olympics in 1936. And if we look at the facilities compared to that time, today the facilities are much better. There are many big aircraft, and you can take horses and go anywhere. And that's why I hope that when India hosts the Olympics, I hope that there will be polo in it,” Jindal said.

India has formally submitted a bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, with the city of Ahmedabad centered as the proposed host.

The modern version of polo was invented in the hills of the North-East, where British officers discovered it in the 1850s. They took the game to England in the 1870s, from where it spread to the United States and Argentina. The world's first polo club was founded in Silchar, Assam, in 1859, followed by the Calcutta Polo Club in 1862.

Jaipur Polo Ground Issue

One of the most prestigious facilities of the sport, the 15.20-acre Jaipur Polo Ground in the Race Course area of the national capital, was taken into physical possession by officials of the Land and Development Office in June after the Indian Polo Association (IPA), which manages the facility, failed to get relief from the courts against an eviction notice by the Centre.

Talking about the issue, Jindal said, “Jaipur Polo Ground is a very historic ground. It is a venue where polo has been going on for the last 135 years. But the government has taken over it for some important work. And we hope that the Indian government will give us very good facilities for it. Because Polo is India's gift to the world. The modern Polo was discovered in India. And it spread all over the world from India. And in India, it is our responsibility to improve our games. And the government is also trying to improve the game. So I hope that the government will give us a good place where Polo can be played very well in India.”

Vimal Arion Achievers Overcome Jindal Panther in Final

On the field, Vimal Arion Achievers overcame Jindal Panther 9-6 to lift the Jindal Panther Cup, with 17-year-old Savir Godara playing a key role in the winning side's performance.

Jindal Panther, featuring Jindal, Mahesh, Gaurav Sehgal and the Arjuna Awardee Simran Singh Shergill, could not overturn Achievers' early advantage.

Dhruvpal Godara opened the scoring for Achievers in the first chukker, with his son Savir also finding the goal as the winners established momentum. Jindal and Gaurav Sehgal responded for Panther, but Achievers continued to add to their tally through Savir and Chris Jake.

The winners maintained their attacking pressure in the later chukkers, with Dhruvpal, Shergill and Chris among those contributing, while Gaurav scored again for Panther. Achievers held on to secure the three-goal victory.

Jindal acknowledged that his side had been unable to recover after the opponents took an early lead.

“Today, we started the polo here in Noida. And it was the final [of the Jindal Panther Cup], in which Vimal Arion Achievers defeated the Jindal Panther team. And it was a very good match. Vimal Arion made the lead from the start. And we couldn't break that lead till the end. But it was a good match, and the weather was good. And all the spectators who came, they all enjoyed it a lot,” he said.

Spotlight on Rising Star Savir Godara

Jindal also backed Savir, who is part of India's preparations for the upcoming Polo World Cup, saying the young player would be included in the squad, with the final team selection to be decided later.

“Savir Godara is a very good player. And he is going to play in the World Cup in India. He is also a team member in that. Ultimately, what team is decided will be decided later. But Savir Godara will definitely be a part of the team,” Jindal said.

For Savir, the final was also a special occasion as he played alongside his father, Dhruvpal Godara, for Vimal Arion Achievers. The 17-year-old is a third-generation polo player in his family, following his father and grandfather, Colonel (Retd.) Udaypal Godara.

“It's a good feeling -- playing with my father. We've played against each other a lot since the beginning. But now this season, it's great that I'm playing with him after a long time. So it's good fun, a good experience,” Savir told the media.

He said he began taking the sport seriously during the Covid period, initially focusing on riding and stick-and-ball practice.

“I learned this game during COVID times. I did riding and stick and volley for a year or two. After that, I started playing with my uncle. I've been playing with them a lot,” he said.

Savir credited his family for helping him develop as a player and emphasised the importance of riding in polo.

“It's a good feeling. I'm the third-generation polo player of the family. I've got a lot of lessons and teachings from my father, his brother Manupal Godara and my grandfather, Udaypal Godara,” he said.

“For me, the number one priority is riding. If your riding is strong, you can learn any skill. But the main priority and base is riding,” he added.

Savir also expressed optimism about polo's Olympic prospects, pointing to the emergence of young players in India.

“Yes, it's possible. Because there is a lot of new generation of Polo players coming to India. And it's a good future for India for Polo. And I think we should do well in the Olympics. If Polo comes in the Olympics, we can do well,” he said.

'A Matter of Pride': Father Dhruvpal on Family Legacy

His father, Dhruvpal, said Achievers had assembled a strong side but admitted that the final had been closely contested, with some fortune also favouring the winners.

“I'm feeling great. Because I think the Achievers have put together a very strong team. Although today's game was not easy from any angle. Simran Shergill and Naveen Jindal have been playing together for a long time. They have a very strong combination. Their understanding is very good. I think we were a little lucky today. Because the ball deflected a little and came in our favour 2-3 times. I think that was the luck factor today,” he said.

Dhruvpal also spoke about sharing the field with his son for the first time as teammates, saying their regular training together helped them build an understanding during the match.

“I was a little nervous. Because we are playing together for the first time. We have played a lot before this, but against each other. But I think because we train a lot together, the understanding was very good today,” he said.

Reflecting on the family's polo legacy, Dhruvpal said the achievement was a source of pride, with his father, Colonel (Retd.) Udaypal Singh Godara, and his brother Manupal Godara also having played the sport at a high level.

“Savir is the third generation. My father was Colonel (Retd.) Udaypal Singh Godara. My brother and I played for the national team in Polo. And now Savir is the youngest Polo player in the country. I think it's a matter of pride for us,” Dhruvpal concluded.