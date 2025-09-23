Image Credit : Getty

Team India will begin their quest for their maiden Women’s ODI World Cup when they begin their campaign in the tournament opener against Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on September 30. India is hosting the prestigious event for the first time since 2013, while Sri Lanka will host Pakistan matches.

The Women in Blue have recently played the ODI series against the defending champions, Australia, and headed to Visakhapatnam for a week-long conditioning camp ahead of the marquee event.

As Team India prepares for the prestigious Women’s ODI World Cup, let’s take a look at five reasons why the Harmanpree Kaur-led side can end their quest for a maiden title.