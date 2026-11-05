Jose Mourinho praised Real Madrid's late-game composure and bench depth following a dramatic 3-2 Champions League victory against AEK Athens, specifically lauding Jude Bellingham as a uniquely complete midfielder.

Mourinho Praises Real Madrid's Resilience

Following his side's win over AEK Athens in the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho hailed his team's composure in the final minutes, saying that no other teams can win games in the dying minutes as they do and other managers look at his team's bench strength with "positive envy". Fifteen-time champions Real Madrid climbed to the second spot in the UEFA Champions League table with a hard-fought 3-2 win over AEK Athens FC, courtesy of a stoppage-time winner from Federico Valverde.

As per Goal.com, Mourinho said after the match, "These matches that are decided in the final minutes... no one can win them this way except us. We have what it takes to do it."

Bellingham Hailed as Unique Talent

He also hailed England star Jude Bellingham, who was among the scorers, saying that "there is no midfielder in the world who has this amount of completeness at every level" like him.

"Since my arrival, he has been producing good levels. He is a unique player, and there is no midfielder in the world who possesses this amount of completeness at every level. He has the work rate, the leadership, the ambition, the quality, and the ability to arrive in the box and score. He is an exceptional player," he said.

Bench Depth and Squad Management

However, some players continue to face a lack of minutes, with Brazil's Endrick being one of those. To this, Mourinho said that he has many options in front of him, which gives the other managers a "positive envy" while looking at his squad.

"There are many managers who look at my team's bench with positive envy, so when I face a problem and look at the bench, I find many options in front of me. We have a group that enjoys great quality, and as long as the players work only for the team, and set aside personal considerations, this group will be extremely strong," he signed off.

Match Highlights

At Athens, the hosts were put in front by Aboubakary Koita in the 12th minute, with an assist from Luka Jovic. Later, a touch from Jude Bellingham sent a Vinicius Jr cross into the net, but the Englishman was deemed to be offside. However, just three minutes later, Bellingham made amends with a superb backheel in the 32nd minute, as per Goal.com. Mbappe found an unmarked Marc Cucurella, but a strike from his weaker foot meant that he could not capitalise.

In the 75th minute, Koita was at the thick of action yet again, assisting Stavro Pilo for his goal, putting the home side at the brink of the win. Just three minutes later, Kylian Mbappe received a cross from Denzel Dumfries, scoring the equaliser in the 78th minute. With the time running out, Federico Valverde came in clutch for Madrid, producing a rocket that shook the top corner of the net. Real Madrid ended the match with a 3-2 scoreline. (ANI)

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