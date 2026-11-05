Following a record-breaking Champions League win over RC Lens, Como manager Cesc Fabregas has warned his debutant squad to stay humble and avoid getting carried away by the hype as they continue their impressive season in Europe and Serie A.

Fabregas Stresses Humility After Historic Victory

Following his side's record-breaking win over RC Lens in their UEFA Champions League clash, the debutants' Como coach Cesc Fabregas highlighted that the club should learn to "not buy into their own hype" and the importance of staying humble. Away from home, Fabregas-managed side treated the football world to another spectacle, levelling Real Madrid's 8-0 win over Malmo in 2015 with a goal-fest of their own. Como has also produced some stunning performances in their debut UEFA Champions League season, including wins over Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and English football giants Manchester United. In Serie A, they are at fourth spot, battling for the title after being promoted to the top-flight league after 21 years, in 2024.

Fabregas said, as quoted by ESPN, It has been a great night for Como, for all our fans, and for many of the young players who are just starting their careers. But we have to keep our feet on the ground, stay humble, and keep working hard. This is something we must always learn." "We must learn this now so we don't buy into our own hype or think that the job is already done," Fabregas added. "We have to learn to say: 'Okay, it was a good day, let us move forward and try to keep putting in good performances," he signed off.

Match Highlights and Goal Summary

Tasos Douvikas (7th minute, 32nd minute and 57th minute) scored a sensational hat-trick, while Nico Paz (40th minute), Lucas da Cunha (47th minute) and Marc-Oliver Kempf (53rd minute) also found the net to make it 6-0 in an hour. Ruben Aguilar scored a largely hopeless consolation goal in the 65th minute, as Mattia Liberali (62nd minute), Martin Baturina (69th minute) and Matteo Papaccioli (90th minute+ 2) produced more goals for Como, sealing a memorable win.

Standings and Performance Metrics

Como's 19 goals across four matches are only below PSG's 20, giving them a massive cushion of goal difference, having conceded just six as compared to PSG's five. PSG (+15) and Como (+13) have the goal difference that would keep the competition away with each victory. (ANI)