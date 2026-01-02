Ahead of the fifth and final Test of the Ashes 2025 series, veteran Australian opener Usman Khawaja announced his retirement from his international career on Friday, January 2. The Ashes series finale at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which is Khawaja’s home ground, will be his final appearance in international cricket.

Khawaja announced his retirement in a much-anticipated press conference after a week of speculation around his future following Australia’s Boxing Day Test win at the MCG. The 39-year-old played all three formats for Australia at the international level, but he has been most celebrated for his resilience and class in Test cricket. In 87 Test matches, Khawaja has amassed 6206 runs, including 16 centuries and 28 fifties, at an average of 43.39.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top 10 innings that defined Usman Khawaja’s Test career.