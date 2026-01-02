- Home
Usman Khawaja's Retirement: Revisiting Top 10 Test Innings That Defined Australian Opener's Career
Veteran Australian opener Usman Khawaja to retire after the final 2025 Ashes Test. This article revisits his 10 defining Test innings, highlighting the grit, patience, and class that made him one of Australia’s most reliable and respected batters.
Usman Khawaja to Bid Adieu to International Cricket After 5th Ashes Test
Ahead of the fifth and final Test of the Ashes 2025 series, veteran Australian opener Usman Khawaja announced his retirement from his international career on Friday, January 2. The Ashes series finale at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which is Khawaja’s home ground, will be his final appearance in international cricket.
Khawaja announced his retirement in a much-anticipated press conference after a week of speculation around his future following Australia’s Boxing Day Test win at the MCG. The 39-year-old played all three formats for Australia at the international level, but he has been most celebrated for his resilience and class in Test cricket. In 87 Test matches, Khawaja has amassed 6206 runs, including 16 centuries and 28 fifties, at an average of 43.39.
On that note, let’s take a look at the top 10 innings that defined Usman Khawaja’s Test career.
1. 174 vs New Zealand in Brisbane
Usman Khawaja announced his arrival in the Test arena with his maiden century against New Zealand at The Gabba in Brisbane. Batting at No.3, Khawaja played an innings of 174 off 239 balls, including 16 fours and 2 sixes, and spent 374 minutes (6 hours and 23 minutes) at the crease, laying a foundation for a commanding first-innings total for Australia. His innings was instrumental in Australia’s 208-run win over Australia in November 2015.
Khawaja’s maiden Test century proved crucial for his career, as it came on his return to the Test side after nearly two years and helped him firmly re-establish himself at the international level. The veteran Australian batter was under pressure to make a statement on his return to the national Test side, and he delivered it emphatically.
2. 145 vs South Africa in Adelaide
Usman Khawaja has often been known for playing a long and patient innings, while spending more time at the crease rather than throwing his wicket away. His marathon innings of 145 off 308 balls, including 12 fours, guided Australia to 383 in the first innings total, paving the way for a seven-wicket win over South Africa at the Adelaide Oval in November 2016.
Khawaja spent 465 minutes (7 hours and 45 minutes) at the crease, wearing down the South Africa bowling attack and underlining his value as a reliable top-order batter for Australia in Test cricket. The Australian opener’s 145-run marathon innings was his fifth Test century since his comeback in November 2015, further strengthening his place in Australia’s red-ball side and highlighting his consistency at the highest level.
3. 171 vs England in Sydney
One of the standout performances by Usman Khawaja in his Test career came in the 2018 Sydney Test of the Ashes series against England. Khawaja played a marathon innings of 171 off 381 balls, including 18 fours and 1 six, to help Australia post a commanding total of 649/7 before Australia crushed the visitors by an innings and 123 runs.
The opener spent a total of 514 minutes at the crease, that is 8 hours and 34 minutes, showcasing his immense concentration and resilience against England’s strong bowling attack. Usman Khawaja’s long stay at the crease and careful shot selection not only frustrated the English bowlers but also laid the foundation for one of Australia’s most dominant victories in the 2018 Ashes series.
4. 141 vs Pakistan in Dubai
Another standout performance that defined Usman Khawaja’s career came during the 2018 Dubai Test against Pakistan. Australia and Pakistan players endured scorching heat and humid conditions, with temperatures climbing into the high 30 degrees Celsius. However, Khawaja defied the sweltering conditions, while other Australian batters were struggling to cope with extreme humidity.
Khawaja battled through the demanding fourth innings to score 141 off 302 balls, including 11 fours, and spent 8 hours and 42 minutes at the crease. This showcases his ability to take command of the innings, absorb pressure in extreme conditions, and anchor the team’s innings under challenging conditions. Though the match ended in a draw, Khawaja’s innings showcased his grit and composure even in punishing conditions.
5. 137 and 101* vs England in Sydney
The 2022 Sydney Test of the Ashes series between Australia and England was more memorable for Usman Khawaja as he scored twin centuries in front of his home crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground. In the first innings, Khawaja scored 137 off 260 balls, including 13 fours, and spent 410 innings at the crease, guiding Australia to a commanding total of 416/8. In the second innings, Khawaja played an unbeaten knock of 101 off 138 balls, including 10 fours and 2 sixes, before Australia declared their innings at 265/6.
The Sydney Test ended in a draw with both sides showcasing their resilience in batting, but Usman Khawaja’s twin centuries in front of his home crowd remain one of his standout performances in his Test career, cementing his legacy as one of Australia’s most dependable batters.
6. 160 vs Pakistan in Karachi
Usman Khawaja’s playing for Australia in Pakistan was an emotional moment for him as he returned to the country where his family originally came from, making the Test a special occasion on a personal level in 2022. Khawaja produced a commanding innings of 160 off 369 balls, including 15 fours and a six, and stayed at the crease for 9 and 16 minutes to guide Australia to a first-innings total of 556/9.
In the second innings, Khawaja was unbeaten on 44 off 70 balls before the match ended in a draw. However, Usman Khawaja honoured both the Australian team and his family roots in Pakistan with a performance that reflected his pride, composure, and deep connection to his heritage, making it one of the most memorable innings of his Test career.
7. 195* vs South Africa in Sydney
Another standout performance by Usman Khawaja in his 15-year Test career came again in front of his home crowd, where he scored 4th century at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2023. In the third Test against South Africa, Khawaja played a marathon unbeaten innings of 195 off 368 balls, including 19 fours and a six. The Australian opener spent 8 hours and 56 minutes at the crease.
Though Khawaja missed out on his maiden Test double century by just five runs as Australia skipper Pat Cummins declared the first innings to give the hosts enough time to bowl at South Africa, over-prioritizing individual milestones, his unbeaten 195-run innings remain one of his performances that defined the Australian opener’s Test career.
8. 180 vs India in Ahmedabad
Usman Khawaja recorded his maiden Test century against India on Indian soil during the fourth Test at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In the first innings of the Ahmedabad Test, Khawaja frustrated the Indian bowlers with his resilience and grit as he played a marathon innings of 180 off 422 balls, including 21 fours, and spent a staggering 10 hours and 11 minutes at the crease, demonstrating immense concentration and resilience, helping Australia post a commanding first innings total of 480.
Though the Ahmedabad Test ended in a draw, Usman Khawaja’s performance stood out for endurance, composure, grit, patience, and resilience, further cementing his reputation as one of Australia’s most reliable Test batters. The Australian opener added another memorable innings to his long and distinguished Test career.
9. 141 vs England in Birmingham
Another performance that should go down as one of Usman Khawaja’s standout performances in his distinguished Test career is his match-defining century against England in Birmingham. In the first innings, Khawaja played a brilliant innings of 141 off 321 balls, including 14 fours and three sixes, while spending 478 minutes to guide Australia to 386, falling seven runs short of England’s first innings.
However, in Australia’s 281-run chase, Usman Khawaja once again stepped up for the side, scoring 65 off 197 balls and spending 318 minutes at the crease to help the hosts secure a two-wicket win over England, demonstrating his resilience and ability to perform under pressure in both innings of the Birmingham Test, further solidifying his legacy as one of Australia’s most dependable batters.
10. 232 vs Sri Lanka in Galle
When Australia skipper Pat Cummins declared the team’s first innings when Usman Khawaja was unbeaten on 195, the Australian returned in Galle to produce a career-defining performance. Khawaja recorded his first and only double century so far in his Test career, playing a marathon innings of 232 off 352 balls, including 16 fours and a six, and spent 8 hours and 23 minutes at the crease in the first innings of the Galle Test against Sri Lanka.
His innings helped Australia post a total of 654/6 before crushing the hosts Sri Lanka by an innings and 242 runs, capping a dominant display and marking a fitting highlight in Usman Khawaja’s illustrious Test career. Khawaja’s double century in Galle capped his remarkable career in Test cricket.
