Team India will begin their quest for the record-extending sixth U19 World Cup triumph when they take on the United States of America (USA) in the group stage at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, on Thursday, January 15.

The Boys in Blue have been drawn in Group A alongside the USA, Bangladesh, and New Zealand. Led by skipper Ayush Mhatre, India U19 are among the strong favourites, along with defending champions Australia, England, South Africa, and Pakistan, to lift the prestigious trophy in the sixteenth edition of the marquee event. India holds the record for the most U19 World Cup titles with six triumphs, followed by Australia and Pakistan with four and two titles, respectively.

On that note, let’s take a look at what to expect from Team India’s quest for the record-extending sixth title.