Image Credit : AFP + Getty

In a major development over the Asia Cup trophy controversy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi agreed on an ‘amicable’ solution to end the long-standing dispute. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated that the formal meeting took place between him and Mohsin Naqvi, facilitated by the ICC, and negotiations are in the process for the trophy handover.

Saikia further stated that the ‘ice has been broken’ and both BCCI and ACC chief Naqvi are looking for an amicable solution to ensure that Team India receives the Asia Cup trophy at the earliest possible. Following the Asia Cup final win over Pakistan, the Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, refused to accept the silverware from Mohsin Naqvi due to his controversial social media posts. India celebrated the victory on the field with an imaginary trophy after Naqvi allegedly instructed ACC officials to take the actual trophy away, leading to a standoff between the BCCI and PCB.