Image Credit : X/Saloon Kada Shanmugam

Team India ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer sustained an injury to his spleen while taking a difficult catch of Alex Carey in the third and final ODI of the series at Sydney Cricket Ground. According to the statement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the internal bleeding was immediately detected and stabilized, thereby improving his condition. The statement further added that the follow-up scan shows significant improvement and was recovering well under the supervision of the BCCI doctors and experts in India and Sydney.

In the third medical statement, the BCCI confirmed that Shreyas Iyer was discharged from St. Vincent’s Hospital, but will continue his recovery in Sydney until he is deemed fit to travel back to India. Given the injury, Shreyas Iyer’s participation in the home ODI series against South Africa is in jeopardy as he is unlikely to recover in time to regain full fitness before the start of the series.