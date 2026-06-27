Everyone thought this would be a cakewalk for Team India. After all, Ireland is still finding its feet in international cricket, while India has decades of experience. But cricket is a funny game! The so-called 'minnows' handed India a crushing 34-run defeat.

You could say Ireland played brilliantly, but honestly, Team India was just plain bad. From poor bowling to a complete batting collapse, nothing went right. Captain Shreyas Iyer and the big names just couldn't deliver on foreign soil. Let's break down the top 5 reasons for this embarrassing loss.