Heading into the T20 World Cup 2026, Team India was one of the favourites to win the title. As the defending champions and playing on home soil as a co-host of the tournament alongside Sri Lanka, expectations were high.

Following the Men in Blue’s unbeaten run in the group stage, winning against the USA, Pakistan, Namibia, and the Netherlands, the team entered the Super 8 stage with confidence, strengthening their hopes of a smooth path to the semifinals. However, the path to the final four took a major hit following a heavy 76-run defeat to South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday,

The defeat has dented India’s semifinal chances as the net run rate (NRR) dropped to -3.888, and they are currently at the bottom of the Group 1 table. leaving the team under pressure to perform strongly in the remaining Super 8 matches.