The United Arab Emirates (UAE) opener Alishan Sharafu delivered his best in the team’s opening match of the T20 World Cup 2026 against New Zealand at the MA Chidabaram Stadium, or Chepauk Stadium, in Chennai on Tuesday, February 10.

After being opted to bat first by skipper Muhammad Waseem, the UAE posted a respectable total of 173/6 in 20 overs, the captain leading the batting, scoring 66 off 45 balls, including 4 fours and 3 sixes, at a strike rate of 146.67. While Alish Sharafu contributed significantly with an innings of 55 off 47 balls, including 5 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 117.

Alishan Sharafu’s performance hogged the spotlight as the young batter played a pivotal role in helping the UAE put up a competitive total on the board, not only with his 55‑run knock but also a 107-run stand for the second wicket with Muhammad Waseem, which stabilized the innings after an early loss. The partnership proved pivotal in setting a solid platform for the UAE.