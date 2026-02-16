Australian fan and YouTuber Jake Jeakings went viral for trolling Pakistan fans after India’s T20 World Cup 2026 win. Famous as a Sam Curran look-alike, he shares cricket vlogs, fan reactions, and viral moments from matches worldwide.

A viral Australian fan, Jake Jeakings, celebrated Team India’s victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 clash alongside other Indian fans at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15.

The Men in Blue registered their 61-run win over Pakistan to remain unbeaten in their quest for the T20 World Cup title defence. The highly anticipated clash turned out to be a one-sided contest as Team India’s clinical all-round performance dominated the arch-rivals by bundling them out for 114 in 18 overs while they were chasing a 176-run target.

Varun Chakravarthy (2/17), Axar Patel (2/29), Hardik Pandya (2/16), and Jasprit Bumrah (2/17) combined to pick eight wickets, leaving Pakistan struggling under relentless pressure and handing India a dominant victory.

Australian Fan Brutally Trolls Pakistan

Australian fan, Jake Jeakings, was present at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo for the much-anticipated clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 and seated with Indian cricket fans, who were ecstatic after the Men in Blue’s thrashing of arch-rivals in front of a huge crowd.

In a video that went viral on social media, Jeakings was seen celebrating India’s victory over Pakistan alongside a few Indian fans, while brutally trolling the Men in Green with a “zip your mouth” gesture, urging critics to stay quiet after the heavy defeat at the hands of Team India in Colombo.

Jake Jeakings’ response to Pakistan fans stemmed from an altercation with a Pakistan fan, who confronted him at the stadium during the T20I series between Pakistan and Australia with a piece of sandpaper, referenccing to Australia’s sandpaper scandal that rocked the cricketing world in 2018, leading to a tense exchange before Jeakings hit back while continuing to mock Pakistan’s defeat.

With a dominant victory against Pakistan in Colombo, Team India extended their dominance over the arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue have recorded their eighth win in nine outings against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup, maintaining an almost perfect record in the marquee event.

Who is Jake Jeakings?

Jake Jeakings is a YouTuber who runs a vlogging channel, ‘Jeakings Vlogs’, where he shares cricket-related and fan reaction content, often attending matches and posting videos that capture fan moments and his reactions to big games. An Australian fan travels around the world and attends major cricket tournaments and series, creating viral videos of fan reactions and celebrations.

Jeakings first shot to fame when he caught the attention of the cricket fans for being a doppelganger of England all-rounder Sam Curran. He was spotted during the IPL 2025 as a look-alike of Sam Curran, delighting fans by mimicking cricket celebrations and becoming a viral crowd favourite.

Jake Jeakings has a strong social media presence, especially on Instagram, where he has over 150,000 followers, while his YouTube channel has nearly 40,000 subscribers and continues to grow his fanbase by posting cricket-related content, fan reactions, and humorous commentary from stadiums around the world.

Jeakings is just 22 years old and has reportedly completed his Bachelor of Business degree in 2025, balancing his studies with his international travel. Jake Jeakings often attends the matches of Australia's men’s and women’s cricket teams and is currently in Sri Lanka for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.