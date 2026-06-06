India’s T20I squad announcement brings Shreyas Iyer back as captain, Tilak Varma as vice captain, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earning his maiden call-up. Fans flood social media with reactions and memes.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed Shreyas Iyer as the new captain of India’s T20I side. The announcement came as selectors revealed squads for the upcoming tours to Ireland, England, and the Asian Games 2026.

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India will begin their campaign with two T20Is in Ireland before heading to England for a multi-format white-ball series that includes five T20Is and three ODIs. The tours are scheduled between June 26 and July 19, setting the stage for Iyer’s leadership debut in this format.

Iyer’s appointment marks his return to the T20I squad, replacing Suryakumar Yadav, who was removed following a poor run of form. Alongside Iyer, selectors named Tilak Varma as vice captain and handed a maiden call-up to rising star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Harshit Rana also returns to the squad, having last featured earlier this year.

Netizens Celebrate Iyer’s Appointment And Sooryavanshi’s Debut

Social media erupted with memes, congratulatory posts, and excitement over the changes. Fans hailed Iyer’s elevation as the start of a new era, with some dubbing it “Mission Three-peat” for the T20 World Cup. Others praised Sooryavanshi’s inclusion, calling him a fresh spark for the team.

Posts from fans and broadcasters highlighted the joy of seeing new faces and leadership. One viral reaction described the moment as “the dream becoming reality” for Iyer, while another celebrated Sooryavanshi as ready to take on the international stage.

The buzz also reflected relief among supporters who had speculated about captaincy changes. Iyer had long been seen as the favorite, with Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan also considered in the mix. His selection now solidifies his role in the middle order while giving India a fresh direction in T20Is.

India’s Squads For Tours And Asian Games

For the Ireland and England tours, India’s squad includes: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vc), Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

The Asian Games squad features: Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Jasprit Bumrah.

With these announcements, India’s selectors have signaled a blend of experience and youth, aiming to balance leadership stability with fresh talent. The tours and the Asian Games will serve as crucial tests for Iyer’s captaincy and the squad’s depth.