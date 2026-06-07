Shreyas Iyer, India's new T20I captain, scored a brilliant 61 off 36 balls to lead SOBO Mumbai Falcons to a five-wicket victory over Triumph Knights in the Mumbai T20 League 2026, chasing 148 with 20 balls to spare at Wankhede Stadium.

India's newly-appointed T20I captain Shreyas Iyer produced a sensational knock, smashing a fluent 61 off 36 balls to guide SOBO Mumbai Falcons to a convincing five-wicket victory over Triumph Knights Mumbai North East in a marquee Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai League 2026 encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

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Star-Studded Encounter at Wankhede

The blockbuster fixture offered a glimpse into Mumbai cricket's remarkable depth and enduring legacy, bringing together World Cup-winning captains Rohit Sharma, who's also the face of the league, and Suryakumar Yadav alongside India's newest T20I captain Iyer on the same stage. Rohit was present for the toss and also enjoyed the thrilling contest, according to a press release. With 21,708 fans packing the Wankhede, the contest underlined the growing stature and competitiveness of one of India's leading franchise-based domestic T20 tournaments as spectators were treated to high-quality action featuring some of the biggest names in Indian cricket.

Falcons' Chase Led by Iyer

Chasing a modest 148, the Falcons were jolted early after losing both openers with just 41 runs on the board. Introduced as an Impact Player, Iyer transformed the chase with an authoritative innings, immediately taking charge with back-to-back boundaries to wrest control of the contest, played late on Saturday night.

The right-hander stitched together a 33-run stand with Gautam Waghela for the third wicket before unleashing an array of elegant strokes against the Knights' attack. He brought up his half-century in style with a towering six over deep midwicket and continued to dominate the bowling, putting the Falcons firmly on course for victory.

Parikshit Valsangkar eventually ended Shreyas' enterprising knock, which featured five fours and four sixes, but by then the result was all but sealed. Akash Parkar applied the finishing touch with a six as the Falcons completed the chase with 20 balls to spare.

Suryakumar Stars in Knights' Innings

Earlier, Suryakumar starred with the willow, scoring a fluent 48 off 24 deliveries, laced with three fours and four sixes. The T20 World Cup-winning captain helped the Knights recover from the early setbacks with a 56-run partnership with the in-form Nutan Goel (34).

However, the Falcons' bowlers tightened the screws after the stand was broken, preventing the Knights from building further momentum. Prathamesh Dake starred with the ball, claiming four wickets as Triumph Knights MNE were restricted to 147/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Brief Scores

Triumph Knights Mumbai North East 147/8 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 48, Nutan Goel 34; Prathamesh Dake 4/30) lost to SOBO Mumbai Falcons 149/5 in 16.4 overs (Shreyas Iyer 61, Gautam Waghela 26) by five wickets.

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