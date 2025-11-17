- Home
- Sports
- Inside Rohit Sharma’s Lavish Lifestyle: A Peek Into His Luxury Home and Net Worth - PHOTOS
Inside Rohit Sharma’s Lavish Lifestyle: A Peek Into His Luxury Home and Net Worth - PHOTOS
Rohit Sharma isn’t just a cricketing icon, his luxurious lifestyle also grabs attention. From his massive net worth to his stunning Mumbai home, here’s a closer look at how the Hitman lives off the field.
Rohit Sharma, one of India’s most renowned cricketers, has carved a name for himself with exceptional achievements on the cricket field. Known for his elegant batting style and calm leadership, Rohit has won numerous accolades and remains a beloved figure among fans worldwide.
With such a successful career, Rohit Sharma’s net worth is estimated to be around ₹214 crore, reflecting not just his cricket earnings but also endorsements and business ventures.
Rohit calls Ahuja Towers in Worli, Mumbai his home, a luxurious residence that perfectly matches his high-profile lifestyle. The stunning architecture and modern interiors of his Mumbai apartment make it one of the most enviable cricketing homes in the country.
One of the highlights of Rohit’s home is his spacious balcony, which fans have often seen on his Instagram posts. It offers a perfect view of the cityscape, where Rohit frequently shares glimpses of his personal life with fans.
Inside, the living area features elegant grey sofas, providing a cozy yet stylish space. Rohit often shares cute family moments from this area, giving fans a peek into his warm and homely lifestyle.
The house also boasts a lush garden, adding a touch of greenery and serenity to the modern residence. It’s a refreshing space where Rohit can relax away from the hustle of city life.
Additionally, there is a generous open space in front of the balcony, perfect for lounging, casual workouts, or simply enjoying the fresh air while soaking in the city views.
Rohit’s home also includes a serene puja area, reflecting his spiritual side. This peaceful corner adds a sense of calm to the luxurious apartment, where the family often begins their day with prayers.