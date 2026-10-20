Royce Keys and 946 have repeatedly claimed that nobody is safe when they are around. Despite those warnings, most of their actions have been directed toward Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa and The Usos. LA Knight was targeted once, but Roman Reigns has largely avoided direct consequences.

That is why Crown Jewel presents the ideal opportunity for the faction to finally back up its words. If 946 gets involved while the referee is down, it would instantly give credibility to its threats and make the group feel far more dangerous.

More importantly, such a scenario would protect Roman from looking weak. Reigns has rarely been pinned, and outside interference would give him a believable reason for the loss while helping another storyline progress at the same time.