PM Modi Turns 75: 7 Times Narendra Modi Scored Boundaries with Cricket Analogies to Make a Point
The article highlights PM Narendra Modi’s frequent use of cricket analogies to simplify complex issues, explain global ties, and inspire youth. His unique style connects with people by tapping into India’s deep passion for cricket.
Narendra Modi and Cricket Analogies
Indian Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Leader, Narendra Modi, has turned 75 on Wednesday, September 17. Modi is currently serving his third term as Prime Minister, having previously served two consecutive terms from 2014 to 2024 before being re-elected to the office in 2024 for another five years.
Narendra Modi is often known for using simple yet impactful analogies in his speeches. Since cricket runs deep in the veins of India and is followed with unmatched passion, he would use the analogy to connect with the people and understandably explain complex issues.
As PM Modi celebrates his 75th birthday, let’s take a look at instances where he used cricket analogies.
1. Termed India-New Zealand Ties as ‘Aggressive Batting’
In his first stint as India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi met New Zealand Prime Minister John Key in New Delhi in 2016. The joint press conference between Modi and Key coincided with the fourth ODI match between India and New Zealand in Ranchi, and the Indian Prime Minister likened the growing ties with New Zealand to ‘aggressive batting’.
“In many ways, some of the cricketing terminology reflects the progress in our bilateral linkages. In our ties, we have moved from fielding at 'long off' to taking a fresh guard at the batting pitch. Defensive play has given way to aggressive batting," Modi said.
2. Turnbull’s ‘Productive’ visit compared to Steve Smith’s Batting
In 2017, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull visited India for official talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, who was serving his first term as the Prime Minister. Since India and Australia are among the cricketing giants, PM Modi used a cricket analogy to describe the bilateral relationship between the two countries, terming Turnbull’s visit as productive as Steve Smith’s batting.
“I hope your visit to India is as productive as it has been for Steven Smith’s batting, the other Australian Captain,”. Modi said, referring to Smith’s tally of 499 runs in the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India.
3. India-Australia relations as ‘T20 Mode’
In his second term as Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi traveled to Australia to hold a range of talks with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, focusing on further expansion of the strategic partnership between the two countries. Reflecting on the relations and ties with Australia, Modi stated that it had entered the T20 mode.
“If I may say in the language of cricket, our ties have entered the T-20 mode," Modi said in the presence of Australia PM Albanese. Modi’s cricket analogy suggested that India-Australia relations had accelerated rapidly, engaging in a quick and impactful initiative, much like a T20 match.
4. Advise to students on pressure with a cricket analogy
In the first session of the Pariksha Pe Charcha this year, an initiative launched by the Ministry of Education to interact with students ahead of board exams, PM Narendra Modi was asked by one of the students about handling the pressure during the exams. He answered with a cricket analogy, focusing on the pressure the batters had to face while playing in front of the noisy stadium.
Modi stated that Cricketers often face a lot of noise in the stadium, with fans cheering for every four or six. But the batsman doesn’t get distracted by this; instead, he keeps his focus on the ball. This means students must stay focused on their studies rather than getting distracted by the pressure, peers' expectations, or external noise while preparing for exams.
5. ‘Youth of India does not accept defeat till the last ball’
In July 2024, PM Narendra Modi travelled to Moscow, Russia’s capital, and addressed the Indian diaspora. At the event, Modi hailed the youth of India, stating that they are not willing to accept defeat till the last ball, referencing India’s T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, where the Men in Blue fought till the very end and lifted the trophy in the final against South Africa.
“You too must have celebrated the victory in the recent T20 World Cup. The real story of winning the World Cup is also the journey of victory. Today's youth of India does not accept defeat till the last ball and the last moment. Victory belongs to those who are not ready to accept defeat,” PM Modi said.
6. Cricket Binds India-Guyana Relations
In his address to the Indian diaspora during his visit to Guyana, Narendra Modi reflected on India’s relationship with the Caribbean nation, stating that the love for cricket has bound the people of both countries together.
“Friends, the love for cricket also binds our nations strongly. It is not just a sport, it is a way of life, deeply embedded,” PM Modi. Modi’s remarks highlighted how cricket serves as a bridge in the relationship between India and Guyana, strengthening cultural ties and people-to-people connections.
7. India-UK Ties as ‘straight bat’
In July this year, PM Narendra Modi travelled to sign a historic free trade agreement (FTA) and met the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Modi used a cricketing term in order to describe the strategic partnership with Britain, stating that India and the UK always play with a straight bat despite swing and a miss at times.
“For both of us (India and Britain), cricket is not just a game, but a passion. And also, a great metaphor for our partnership. There may be a swing and a miss at times, but we always play with a straight bat,” Modi said.