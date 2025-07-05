During his visit to Trinidad and Tobago, PM Modi quipped that Indians are passionate fans of West Indies cricket—except when they play against India. His witty remark during the joint Parliament session drew hearty laughter and applause from MPs.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi came up with a hilarious remark on the West Indiens Cricket Team during his address in the joint assembly of Trinidad and Tobago's Parliament on Friday, July 4.

Prime Minister Modi is currently on a five-nation tour to Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia for seven days. After a two-day visit to Ghana, where Narendra Modi was honoured with the Order of the Star of Ghana by the country’s President John Dramani Mahama, he travelled to Trinidad and Tobago, one of the Caribbean nations, for the next leg of his visit.

Upon his arrival in Trinidad and Tobago, Narendra Modi headed to the parliament, where he addressed the Members of Parliament in a joint assembly with a speech that touched upon historical and cultural ties between India and the Caribbean nation.

Modi’s witty remark on West Indies cricket

While addressing the joint assembly of Trinidad and Tobago's Parliament, Narendra Modi quipped on the West Indies Cricket, leaving the MPs in splits.

In a video posted by Narendra Modi's official X handle (formerly Twitter), Modi stated that Indians are passionate fans of the West Indies, except while playing against India, a remark that drew laughter and applause from the gathered Members of Parliament.

“I must say, Indians are among the most passionate fans of the West Indies cricket team. We cheer for them with all our heart, except when they are playing against India.” Prime Minister said.

Trinidad and Tobago produced several iconic players who played for the West Indies, including the likes of Brian Lara, Dwayne Bravo, Ian Bishop, Kieron Pollard, Darren Ganga, Nicholas Pooran, and Denesh Ramdin.

Between 1928 to 2022, a total of 83 Trinidad and Tobago players have played for the West Indies Cricket Team, making it the joint-most represented nation, alongside Jamaica, in the West Indies team. Five players from Trinidad and Tobago were part of the West Indies’ first-ever Test match against England in 1928.

The legacy of West Indies Cricket

The West Indies cricket team was once a formidable team and world beaters, especially from the 1970s and 1980s, where they dominated world cricket with some fearsome fast bowlers, explosive batters, and an aura of invincibility that made them unbeatable in Tests and ODIs.

During the golden era of West Indies cricket, the team had the likes of Garfield Sobers, Clive Lloyd, Andy Roberts, Wes Hall, Michael Holding, Joel Garner, Malcolm Marshal, and Viv Richards, who not only instilled fear in opponents with their sheer skill and dominance but also elevated West Indies to an era of global supremacy.

The West Indies clinched two consecutive World Cup titles in 1975 and 1979 and did not lose a single Test series for fifteen years, a record which still stands to date. West Indies cricket also had the likes of Brian Lara, Curtley Ambrose, Courtney Walsh, Carl Hooper, Richie Richardson, Chris Gayle, Darren Sammy, Marlon Samuels, and others, who carried forward the team’s rich legacy into the 1990s and 2000s, delivering memorable performances across formats and ensuring the Caribbean flair remained alive on the global stage.

However, for almost a decade, West Indies Cricket has been on the decline, struggling with administrative challenges, players and board disputes, inconsistent performances across all formats, and the growing allure of T20 leagues, which have seen many players prioritizing lucrative contracts over national duty.