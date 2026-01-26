The former BCCI and Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) president, Inderjit Singh Bindra, breathed his last in New Delhi on Sunday, January 26. He was 84 at the time of his demise. Bindra was immediately taken to the hospital after a sudden health deterioration in the afternoon and passed away in the evening.

His demise left the Indian cricket fraternity mourning as he was one of the true architects of modern Indian cricket. IS Bindra left behind a legacy that could not only be everlasting but also transformative, shaping the way the sport is governed, commercialized, and promoted in India.

As IS Bindra left for the heavenly abode, let’s take a look back at his legacy as BCCI president, who served from 1993 to 1996, during which he laid the foundation for the revolutionization of Indian cricket.