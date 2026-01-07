IPL 2026: Maharashtra Pushes BCCI to shift RCB matches from Bengaluru to Pune
Preparations for the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League tournament are in full swing. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Cricket Association is reportedly pressuring the BCCI to shift IPL matches from Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to Pune.
Stampede during RCB celebration
During last year's RCB championship celebration, a tragic stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium resulted in 11 deaths. No competitive matches have been held there since.
KSCA struggles to host IPL in Bengaluru
The newly elected Karnataka State Cricket Association, led by Venkatesh Prasad, is making every effort to host this year's IPL at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Maharashtra Cricket Association pressures BCCI
The Maharashtra Cricket Association has pressured the BCCI to shift the upcoming IPL matches from Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to Pune.
Push to shift match from Chinnaswamy to Pune
In a post on its official 'X' account, it requested to host one of the two teams, noting that RCB and Rajasthan Royals have already visited the Pune Cricket Stadium.
MCA praises BCCI
The MCA wrote that the BCCI has always supported them and is confident of getting permission to host the IPL. It added that Pune is ready to host the star players.
Shift to Pune if IPL in Bengaluru isn't possible?
Reports suggest that if hosting IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium is not feasible, RCB might choose Pune as its alternative home ground.
RCB eyes another trophy
The 2026 IPL season will kick off on March 26, with the final scheduled for May 31. The RCB team has once again set its sights on the IPL trophy.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.