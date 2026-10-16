Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was warming the bench for the first four T20I matches of the ongoing five-match series against the West Indies. With the contest heading into the series decider at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India will be aiming for a series-clinching performance to seal the trophy in style.

However, whether the hosts would unleash Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for the crucial match of the series has become a topic of debate as the team management weighs its options ahead of the crucial encounter. Having not featured in one of the four matches, the 15-year-old could be in contention for a place in the Playing XI.

Let’s take a look at why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should be included in the Bengaluru T20I series decider against West Indies.