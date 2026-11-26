Olympian PV Sindhu joins the 11th Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon as ambassador, supporting the #RunForZeroHunger initiative which provides meals to those in need. The race coincides with Jaipur's 300th year celebrations on November 29.

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 26 (ANI): Padma Bhushan awardee and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has been named International Event Ambassador for the 11th edition of the Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon. The Indian badminton champion will join runners in Jaipur on November 29 in support of #RunForZeroHunger, Vedanta’s pledge to provide one meal for a child or an animal in need for every kilometre run. Sindhu’s association with the marathon comes as Jaipur marks a milestone of its own. The city entered its 300th year on November 18, and race day will give residents and visitors a chance to celebrate together. From athletes racing the full 21.1 kilometres to families taking on their first 5K, runners will bring the celebration to the streets of the Pink City, as per a press release.

Inspired by Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal’s vision that no child should go to bed hungry, #RunForZeroHunger supports the work of the Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF) through Nand Ghar, its network of modernised anganwadis providing nutrition, healthcare and early childhood education, and The Animal Care Organisation (TACO), its animal welfare initiative. From the Pink City of Jaipur to the Zinc City of Udaipur, Vedanta’s half marathons are helping position Rajasthan as a global destination for sports tourism. The third edition of the Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon in Udaipur, popularly known as ‘India’s Most Beautiful Marathon’, drew nearly 10,000 runners from 27 Indian states and six countries. Together, the two races give visiting runners and their families an opportunity to explore Rajasthan’s architectural heritage and natural beauty, while local communities take part as runners, hosts and supporters of #RunForZeroHunger.

In addition, Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon has emerged as one of India’s leading platforms for combining mass participation sports with social impact. Its 2026 edition brought together over 40,000 runners and contributed 50 lakh meals through #RunForZeroHunger, taking the initiative’s cumulative impact to over 2.7 crore meals in five years. Together, these races are building a nationwide movement that connects fitness with the fight against hunger. The marathon reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the Fit India Movement, which encourages Indians to make physical activity part of everyday life. AAF’s distance-running events in Delhi, Jaipur and Udaipur give people of different ages and abilities a common starting line. In Rajasthan, Hindustan Zinc also supports grassroots sport through its Zinc Football Academy, which has helped more than 1,400 young footballers develop their skills. Through Vedanta Sports, AAF also supports grassroots football in Goa, archery in Jharkhand and Odisha, and hockey through the Kalinga Lancers.

Vedanta Group, Rajasthan’s largest private investor, has invested Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the state and committed a further Rs 1 lakh crore. This commitment includes approximately Rs 80,000 crore for Hindustan Zinc’s recently announced expansion programme. Rajasthan is home to major operations of two of the Group’s largest businesses, Vedanta Oil & Gas and Hindustan Zinc. Oil production in Barmer and zinc, lead and silver production across the state have helped establish Rajasthan as a centre for India’s energy and metals industries. Together, the two businesses have generated employment for more than one lakh people over the years. Since it began operations in Rajasthan, Vedanta Oil & Gas has created employment across the region and strengthened local supply chains by working with regional businesses and contractors. It has also partnered with communities on sustainable development initiatives in the areas where it operates. Hindustan Zinc complements these efforts through its Zinc Kaushal Kendras, where young people from surrounding communities gain skills for employment.

Organised by Anybody Can Run (ABCR), the Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon will feature three categories on November 29 — the 21.1 KM Half Marathon, the 10 KM Cool Run and the 5 KM Dream Run. (ANI)