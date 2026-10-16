Bhuvneshwar Kumar has replaced injured Arshdeep Singh in India's T20I squad for the West Indies series decider. His potential return after nearly four years at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium has fans calling it “poetic justice” and celebrating his comeback.

The veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been included in the India squad for the fifth and final T20I series against West Indies at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 17.

Bhuvneshwar, who played for Team India in November 2022, was added to the squad for the T20I series decider as a replacement for Arshdeep Singh, who was ruled out due to a heavy blow to his bowling shoulder during the final over of India’s chase in the fourth T20I at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Arshdeep sustained an injury to his left shoulder following a sharp, high-speed delivery from West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph. The medical staff rushed onto the field to provide immediate attention, wrapping his arm and guiding him off the field as the match concluded.

Also Read: Arshdeep Singh injury: Bhuvneshwar Kumar added to India's T20I squad

Bhuvneshwar’s Comeback before New Zealand T20Is?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was included in the India T20I squad for the multi-format tour of New Zealand, starting on October 22, marking his return to the national side after a gap of nearly four years, following his stellar performance across two Indian Premier League seasons (IPL) seasons with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

With 45 wickets in 30 matches across the 2025 and 2026 IPL seasons with RCB, the veteran UP pacer has proven he still possesses lethal accuracy in the powerplay and unmatched composure at the death. His last competitive appearance was in the UP T20 League, where he picked up 14 wickets in 11 matches for Lucknow Falcons.

Now, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is likely to make a comeback to India’s playing XI a little earlier, before the New Zealand tour kicks off, as the veteran Indian pacer steps up to fill the void left by Arshdeep Singh. With the Men in Blue playing with three frontline pacers in the last two T20I matches in Indore and Hyderabad, Bhuvneshwar could slot into the pace attack for the series decider.

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With the New Zealand T20I series set to take place next week, the selection committee’s decision to include Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the India squad for the series against West Indies offers a strategic rehearsal ahead of the tour, giving the management an experienced safety net under high-pressure conditions.

Since the match is taking place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Bhuvneshwar's extensive history with the venue could prove invaluable. Having played countless matches on this ground during his stint with RCB, his intimate knowledge of the pitch's behavior and boundary dimensions will be a massive asset for the captain and management as they look to seal the series.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Potential Return In Bengaluru Sparks Emotional Reactions

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s potential return to India’s playing XI for the T20I series decider against West Indies at RCB’s home ground has sparked emotional reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts taking to the platform to describe his potential comeback as ‘poetic justice.’

Taking to their X handles, many fans described Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s potential return to the Indian team at Chinnaswamy as a full-circle moment, while others called it a ‘dream comeback’ and praised the timing of his potential return at RCB’s home ground after nearly four years away from international cricket.

Another section of fans also highlighted the emotional significance of seeing the veteran pacer wear the Indian jersey again, while a few others expressed confidence in Bhuvneshwar Kumar making an impact if given the opportunity,

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In his T20I career, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked up 90 wickets, including 3 four-wicket hauls and 2 fifers, at an average of 23.10 and an economy rate of 6.96 in 87 matches.

In his international career, Bhuvneshwar has taken 294 wickets, including 10 four-wicket hauls and 7 fifers, at an average of 29.50 and an economy rate of 4.73 in 229 matches.

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