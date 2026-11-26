Morne Morkel supports Mohammed Siraj ahead of the decisive second Test against New Zealand. The bowling coach urged India's pacers to exploit the new Kookaburra ball while focusing on the team's WTC final ambitions through disciplined play.

Christchurch [New Zealand], November 26 (ANI): India bowling coach Morne Morkel has backed Mohammed Siraj's quality despite the senior pacer's recent struggles, urging him to focus on self-improvement and take responsibility as India prepare for the crucial second and final Test against New Zealand here. Speaking on the eve of the series decider at Hagley Oval, Morkel described Siraj as a "world-class bowler" and said selection decisions were beyond an individual's control. Siraj missed the first Test in Wellington where Indian bowlers struggled to take 20 wickets and the match ended in a draw.

"For me, I think he is bowling well. In terms of the phase he is going through, he is a world-class bowler for me. Sometimes decisions and selection are tough ones to take, and it is not easy," Morkel said, according to ICC. "The conversation I had with him was to say, ‘listen, let's just step it back a little bit. Where are we at the moment, what do we need to improve, and where can we get better? Selection we can't really control.’ And it is all about self-responsibility, of taking that on board," he added.

WTC Ambitions and Tactical Approach

With the two-match series level at 0-0 following a drawn opening Test in Wellington, India will be desperate for a victory to keep their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final ambitions on track. India are currently fourth in the WTC standings with 50 percentage points, behind leaders South Africa (75), Australia (69.23) and New Zealand (66.67). The top two teams at the end of the cycle will qualify for the final, scheduled to be held at The Oval in London from June 9-13, 2027.

Morkel acknowledged that India face a challenging task but insisted the team must concentrate on playing their best cricket rather than getting carried away by the pressure of the standings. “All these guys want to play in that [WTC] final, and they will give everything possible to make it. But realistically, if we are honest about it, it is going to be a challenge," he said, according to ICC. "So after every bad session, we can't get caught up in things that we need to do. We just need to focus on playing our best cricket, coming up with solutions, and from there take it forward. That will be one thing we will speak about a lot, breaking it up session by session, focusing on how we can play our best brand of cricket," said Morkel.

Bowling Strategies and Squad Updates

The Indian bowling coach also urged his fast bowlers to be more aggressive with the new Kookaburra ball, particularly on a green surface expected to offer assistance to seamers in Christchurch. Drawing from his 16 years of international experience with the Kookaburra ball, Morkel stressed the importance of making the most of the early overs before the ball loses its hardness.

"It does make life a lot harder, especially when the surface also loses a little bit of pace with the softer ball. That is my experience, playing for 16 years with the Kookaburra ball, that you need to make that new ball count. You need to get the ball in the right area, sometimes be a bit braver in terms of your lengths and your lines, even going for a few runs, because when the ball gets soft, you can always put a ring field in and bring the run rate back," said Morkel as per ICC. "We play with the SG ball in India, where we bring spin into the game. But playing with the Kookaburra ball in these conditions, there is a different pattern that you need to be comfortable with, and you need to sometimes be brave," he added.

Morkel also cautioned against making assumptions about the Christchurch pitch despite its considerable green covering, pointing out that the Wellington surface had played much slower than anticipated.

"The pitch from what I have seen looks again very green. I think it is a longer sort of grass cover they have got there. We will have to see how it plays," he said, according to ICC. "Everybody expected the wicket in the last game to be fast and bouncy, and it wasn't like that. We can't control that. We just need to, with bat and ball in the first session, play the conditions we are going to face as best as possible," added Morkel.

Meanwhile, Morkel defended Anshul Kamboj following his performance in the opening Test, where the young pacer returned match figures of 3/114 from 45 overs.

"Anshul (Kamboj) did a great job. It is quite hard to judge from the outside, sitting in the dressing room, after the second day, if the wicketkeeper is standing up to a bowler who is two metres tall, that is worrying," said Morkel. "Unfair to pick on Anshul as he gave us control. Let's support the guy as he bowls hard overs for the team. The wicket lost a lot of pace early and hence the drop in pace of the bowlers. Wickets can get flat but you don't want them to lose pace. It was not just him; look at the New Zealand side, the speeds on that surface were down," he added.

Morkel also indicated that uncapped pacer Gurnoor Brar remains in contention for a Test debut after impressing in the recent ODI series against New Zealand, where he claimed nine wickets at an average of 15.89 and was named Player of the Series.

"There is a lot of excitement about him since he has joined the Indian team, with his pace and bounce. I think he is a guy that will be well suited to the conditions here. We will see how it goes," said Morkel, as per ICC. "Gurnoor has been knocking on the door. He's doing all the right things. The selection as a player is something that he can't control. He needs to just make sure he's ready when he gets the opportunity. A lot of times, when we're close to that opportunity, as a bowler you can get distracted. When he gets his opportunity, my job is to make sure he's 100 percent ready," he concluded.

With all the fast bowlers fit and available, India will be looking for a disciplined performance across five days as they attempt to secure the series and collect crucial WTC points. A loss would further dent their chances of reaching a third successive WTC final. (ANI)