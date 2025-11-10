Image Credit : Getty

India A’s two-match unofficial Test series against South Africa A concluded with the visiting team drawing the series 1-1 following a victory in the second match at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 9. India A, led by Rishabh Pant, won the opening game by three wickets before falling short in the second unofficial Test, allowing South Africa A to chase down a 417-run target and level the series 1-1.

As part of the preparation for the South Africa Test series, which will begin on November 14 in Kolkata, a few senior players, including Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav, featured in the India A matches to regain form and rhythm.

Let’s take a look at how India's A players performed in the two-match unofficial series against South Africa A ahead of the South Africa Test series.