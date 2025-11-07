Image Credit : Getty

Team India and South Africa will lock horns in the upcoming two-match Test series, with the opening match taking place at Niranjan Shah Cricket Stadium in Rajkot on November 14. South Africa are touring India for the eighth time for the Test series, and their last visit was in 2019.

India and South Africa have been involved in competitive Test contests over the years, with both teams sharing wins and draws, making this series highly anticipated by fans and experts alike. The Proteas have touched down in India, intending to clinch the first Test series win on Indian soil since 2000. India and South Africa players are currently the second and final unofficial Test in Bengaluru.

As Team India is set to face off the reigning WTC champions, let’s take a look at five South Africa players who could pose a threat to the hosts of the Test series.