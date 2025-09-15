- Home
- Sports
- IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: 5 Talking Points from India’s 7-Wicket over Pakistan in Dubai
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: 5 Talking Points from India’s 7-Wicket over Pakistan in Dubai
India secured a commanding 7-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, chasing down a 128-run target with ease. Kuldeep Yadav's exceptional bowling and Suryakumar Yadav's composed captain's knock were key to India's success.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
India thrash Pakistan by 7 wickets
The defending champions, Team India, have almost sealed their spot in the Super 4 stage with a commanding seven-wicket win over the arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 group stage clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14. The Men in Blue won their opening match against the hosts, the UAE, on September 10.
India were set a 128-run target by Pakistan, which was successfully chased with 25 balls to spare. Suryakumar Yadav played a brilliant unbeaten captain’s knock of 47 off 37 balls, while Abhishek Sharma (31) and Tilak Varma (31) contributed significantly to the defending champions’ run chase.
As the Men in Blue sealed their second consecutive win of the Asia Cup 2025, let’s take a look at the key talking points from their victory over Pakistan.
1. India bowlers make Pakistan regret batting first
Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha won the toss and confidently opted to bat first with the hope of posting a challenging total on the board. However, his decision to bat first completely backfired as the Indian bowling attack dismantled their line-up. Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah struck early blows by taking a wicket, reducing the arch-rivals to 6/2 in 1.2 overs. Then, Axar Patel chipped in with a couple of wickets to further collapse Pakistan to 49/4 in 10 overs.
Thereafter, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy inflicted further damage to Pakistan’s batting line-up, as the two-time Asian champions collapsed to 97/8 before Shaheen Afridi’s late surge helped the team reach 127/9, setting a modest 128-run target for Team India. The Indian bowling attack was simply too good, leaving Pakistan with no answers and a below-par total.
2. Another magical spell by Kuldeep Yadav
After a brilliant performance in the opening match against the UAE, where he picked four wickets, Kuldeep Yadav yet again delivered in the high-stakes encounter against Pakistan in Dubai. The spinner was brought into the attack in the 13th over after Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy were utilized and picked two wickets of Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Nawaz in a single over.
Then, Kuldeep picked his third wicket of Sahibzada Farhan in the 17th over to finish with the figures of 3/18 at an economy rate of 4.5 in his spell of four overs. The 31-year-old’s performance played a pivotal role in the Men in Blue’s win over Pakistan. With seven wickets across two games, Kuldeep Yadav is currently the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.
3. Abhishek Sharma unleashes carnage
The left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma picked up where he left off in the match against the UAE. Chasing a 128-run target, the 23-year-old did not wait much to tonk Shaheen Afridi for a boundary and a six in the first balls of the opening over. This laid the foundation to further unleash his carnage on the Pakistan bowling attack. He played a quickfire knock of 31 off 13 balls at an impressive strike rate of 238.46.
Abhishek was quite well set and had the big opportunity in his hand, not only to record his first half-century in the Asia Cup, but also to finish off the game for Team India, before a mistimed shot ended his stay at the crease.
4. Suryakumar Yadav’s composed captain knock
Suryakumar Yadav was in the focus as he was not only leading Team India against Pakistan for the first time in his career, but it was also his 35th birthday. His birthday coincided with the biggest clash of the Asia Cup 2025, which was marred by boycott calls in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.
Despite the focus and pressure on him, Suryakumar Yadav was composed as usual as he played an unbeaten 47 off 37 balls to take Team India past the finishing line. He formed a crucial 56-run stand for the third wicket with Tilak Varma, and then an unbeaten 34-run stand for the fourth wicket with Shivam Dube, who scored 10 off 7 balls.
5. India’s victory for Pahalgam terror victims
One of the big talking points from India’s victory over Pakistan was that the triumph turned into an emotional moment of solidarity and pride for the nation. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Suryakumar Yadav paid tribute to the victims and families of the Pahalgam terror attack and dedicated the victory to the Indian armed forces.
The vice-captain, Shubman Gill, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and the Indian cricket team dedicated the Men in Blue’s commanding victory over Pakistan to the people who were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack in April. Additionally, Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his boys did not shake hands with Pakistan after the match, making a silent yet powerful statement of protest and solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam attack.