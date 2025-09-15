Image Credit : Getty

The defending champions, Team India, have almost sealed their spot in the Super 4 stage with a commanding seven-wicket win over the arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 group stage clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14. The Men in Blue won their opening match against the hosts, the UAE, on September 10.

India were set a 128-run target by Pakistan, which was successfully chased with 25 balls to spare. Suryakumar Yadav played a brilliant unbeaten captain’s knock of 47 off 37 balls, while Abhishek Sharma (31) and Tilak Varma (31) contributed significantly to the defending champions’ run chase.

As the Men in Blue sealed their second consecutive win of the Asia Cup 2025, let’s take a look at the key talking points from their victory over Pakistan.