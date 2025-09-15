Suryakumar Yadav dedicated India’s Asia Cup win over Pakistan to the armed forces and Pahalgam victims, winning hearts nationwide. India dominated with spin, refused handshakes with Pakistan, and sent a powerful message of pride and solidarity.

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: On Sunday, under the glittering floodlights of the Dubai International Stadium, team India didn’t just play a cricket match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025. They played for something larger — for the nation’s pride, for the memories of the innocent lives lost in Pahalgam, and for the soldiers who defend the tricolour.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After India’s commanding 7-wicket triumph over Pakistan in their first meeting on the cricket field since the deadly conflict in May, captain Suryakumar Yadav’s remarks at the presentation ceremony elevated the clash beyond cricket, turning the victory into a poignant moment of national unity and solidarity.

“We stand by the victims of the families of Pahalgam. We express our solidarity," said Suryakumar, his voice steady, his message direct. "Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces. Hope they continue to inspire us all,” the skipper added, saluting those who fought valiantly during Operation Sindoor - India's precision strikes that dismantled terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

On his 35th birthday, he could have spoken about milestones, about personal glory, or about team strategy. Instead, he chose to speak for the voiceless — and that is why his words were met with thunderous applause from fans online and in the stands.

Scroll to load tweet…

A Boycott Debate and a Subtle Reply

In the days leading up to the match, calls for boycotting the India-Pakistan encounter grew louder. Many believed playing Pakistan would dilute the nation’s pain after the Pahalgam tragedy. Yet, when the clash unfolded, the Men in Blue carried a silent defiance of their own.

Cricket is often described as a gentleman’s game, but on this night, India made it clear that national wounds run deeper than ceremonial courtesies.

At the toss, Suryakumar avoided shaking hands with Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha. When the game ended, and the Pakistani players waited in a queue, hoping for the traditional gesture of goodwill, the Indian team walked straight past them.

It wasn’t arrogance. It wasn’t hatred. It was a deliberate, dignified refusal — a subtle yet powerful statement that India would not normalize ties, not even symbolically, when the blood of innocents still stained the soil of Pahalgam.

For the Indian fans who had braved boycott debates and still filled the stadium to near capacity — 85 percent of them wearing blue — it was a moment of vindication. Their team hadn’t just won on the field, they had stood tall off it.

Spinners Weave a Web, Pakistan Left Clueless

On the pitch, India’s spin duo Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel dismantled Pakistan’s batting lineup before skipper Suryakumar Yadav guided a comfortable chase, sealing a seven-wicket victory.

Put in to bat, Pakistan never recovered from early blows against India’s disciplined attack. Hardik Pandya struck with the third ball of the match, sending opener Saim Ayub back for a golden duck. Jasprit Bumrah followed soon after, dismissing wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris for just three.

Sahibzada Farhan provided some resistance with a fighting 40, putting on 39 runs with Fakhar Zaman (17). But Axar Patel broke the partnership, removing Zaman and then captain Salman Agha cheaply in successive overs.

From there, the innings unraveled. Kuldeep Yadav entered the attack and immediately made an impact, striking twice in two balls to dismiss Hasan Nawaz (5) and Mohammad Nawaz (0). Pakistan slumped to 64/6 by the 13th over.

Shaheen Shah Afridi offered late resistance with an unbeaten 33 off 16 balls, smashing four sixes to push Pakistan to 127/9 in 20 overs. But the total looked well below par against India’s in-form batting lineup.

In reply, India’s young opener Abhishek Sharma launched a blistering assault, hammering Shaheen Afridi for a four and a six in the opening over. He raced to 31 off 13 balls, striking four boundaries and two sixes, before falling to spinner Ayub while attempting another big hit.

Despite losing Shubman Gill early, India never looked troubled in the chase. Tilak Varma contributed 31 in a 56-run partnership with captain Suryakumar Yadav, keeping the scoreboard moving at a brisk pace. Varma’s dismissal didn’t slow India down, as Suryakumar anchored the innings with an unbeaten 47.

The skipper fittingly sealed the win with a towering six, as India crossed the line with 25 balls to spare. With back-to-back wins, India are virtually assured of a place in the Super Fours, where they next face Oman. Pakistan, still in contention, will take on hosts UAE in their final group game.

A Birthday Gift to the Nation

“Perfect return gift,” Suryakumar said about leading India to a win over arch-rivals Pakistan.

But the gift wasn’t his unbeaten knock. It was his words. His tribute. His decision to dedicate the win to the armed forces.

On a day when the spotlight could have been all about him — his birthday, his captaincy, his performance — he turned it towards the nation. That selflessness resonated deeply.

Cricketing victories come and go, but some matches etch themselves into memory because they stand for more than sport. This was one such night.

India didn’t just dominate Pakistan; they humiliated them on the pitch and denied them even the symbolic respect of a handshake. In doing so, they carried forward the anger of a nation that refuses to forget Pahalgam.