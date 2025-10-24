Image Credit : Getty

Team India made a strong comeback to qualify for the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 semifinal with a convincing 53-run victory over New Zealand at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 23.

After posting a total of 340/3 in a rain-reduced 49 overs, India successfully defended the revised 325-run target by restricting New Zealand to 271/8 in 44 overs via the DLS method, despite half-centuries from Brooke Halliday (81) and Isabella Gaze (65*).

Semi-Final Bound! 😍🤩



Deepti Sharma wraps it up as #TeamIndia storm into their 5th Women’s Cricket World Cup semi-final! 👍🏻



Watch them next #CWC25 👉 #INDvBAN | SUN, 26th OCT, 2 PM pic.twitter.com/F9sKcNx8Lt — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 23, 2025

Renuka Thakur was the standout bowler for the Women in Blue as he registered figures of 2/25 at an economy rate of 4.20 in her spell of six overs. Kranti Gaud too picked two wickets while conceding 48 runs at an economy rate of 5.30 in nine overs. Apart from Renuka and Kranti, Sneh Rana, Shree Charanai, Pratika Rawal, and Deepti Sharma chipped in with a wicket each.

As Team India qualified for the semifinal, let’s take a look at key takeaways from the Women in Blue’s victory over New Zealand in a crucial clash.