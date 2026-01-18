IND vs NZ: Should India Move On from Ravindra Jadeja in ODIs? Here are 5 Key Reasons
Ravindra Jadeja’s ODI form has dipped with limited impact from both bat and ball. With age catching up and Axar Patel pushing for a spot, India may need to rethink Jadeja’s role and start grooming younger all-rounders for the future.
Ravindra Jadeja's ODI Career Under Scrutiny
The veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s lack of impact with the bat and ball has become a talking point in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.
Jadeja’s ODI career has come under immense scrutiny due to his inability to deliver match-winning performances consistently, both with the bat and ball, prompting discussions about whether India should move on from him in ODIs.
On that note, let’s take a look at five key reasons why India should move on from Ravindra Jadeja in ODI cricket.
1. Lacks Wicket-Taking Ability
Ravindra Jadeja was once one of the reliable wicket-takers for Team India in ODIs. He was someone who could be relied upon to break crucial partnerships and provide breakthroughs in the middle overs. However, the impact is now gradually fading, which can be evidenced by his performance in the recent ODI matches. In the last five matches, Jadeja could pick only one wicket while conceding 232 runs at an average of 99.14.
Since 2025, the spin bowling all-rounder could pick just 12 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 45.16. This highlights a decline in Ravindra Jadeja’s effectiveness as a wicket-taking bowler and his ability to influence matches with the ball in the ODI format.
2. Impact with the Bat
The veteran Indian all-rounder’s contribution with the bat in the middle and lower order has also dipped. In the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, Ravindra Jadeja scored just 43 runs at an average of 14.33. Across the home ODI series against South Africa and New Zealand, Jadeja could score only 99 runs at an average of 19.8 in the last six matches.
Since 2025, Ravindra Jadeja has aggregated 149 runs at an average of 29.8 in 13 matches. The veteran all-rounder was once India’s dependable lower-order batter capable of finishing games and shifting momentum, but his recent struggles with his consistency and strike rotation have reduced his impact in crucial ODI situations.
3. Axar Patel Waiting in Line
Since the selectors and Team India management have been backing Ravindra Jadeja as the first-choice spin bowling all-rounder, Axar Patel has been deprived of consistent opportunities in the shortest format of the game at the international level. Axar made his ODI debut back in 2014, but featured only in 71 matches so far, with his last appearance coming in the Sydney ODI against Australia last year.
Given Ravindra Jadeja’s decline in form, Axar Patel is now knocking on the door for a consistent spot in India’s ODI playing XI. With his all-round abilities and better recent performances, selectors might consider giving him a longer run to strengthen the middle order and spin department
4. Age Factor
One of the key reasons why India should consider moving on from Ravindra Jadeja is age and the physical demands of international cricket. The veteran all-rounder is currently 38, and maintaining the intensity required in ODIs has become tougher. Jadeja’s decline in his ODI form alongside his advancing age raises concerns about his ability to perform consistently across long series.
As Jadeja retired from the T20Is in 2024, sustaining peak performance in long ODI series is increasingly challenging. However, Ravindra Jadeja can contribute for Team India in Test cricket, where his experience, fielding, and bowling in longer spells remain valuable.
5. Groom and Nurture Young All-Rounders
The selectors and Team India management need to start looking beyond Ravindra Jadeja by grooming young all-rounders who are waiting in the wings for an opportunity to don the Indian jersey in ODIs. Axar Patel can be considered as the first-choice spin bowling all-rounder going forward, while the other young all-rounders should be allowed to gain experience and build India’s future depth in ODIs.
The likes of Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Shahbaz Nadeem, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Veer and others could be groomed and nurtured as potential long-term options, giving Team India a stronger pool of all-rounders capable of contributing with both bat and ball in the coming years.
