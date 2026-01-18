The veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s lack of impact with the bat and ball has become a talking point in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Jadeja’s ODI career has come under immense scrutiny due to his inability to deliver match-winning performances consistently, both with the bat and ball, prompting discussions about whether India should move on from him in ODIs.

On that note, let’s take a look at five key reasons why India should move on from Ravindra Jadeja in ODI cricket.