3 All‑Rounder Options India Could Use To Replace Ravindra Jadeja In IND vs NZ ODIs
India may soon look beyond Ravindra Jadeja in ODIs. Three spin all‑rounders stand out as possible successors, each bringing unique skills and potential to India’s evolving squad.
Shahbaz Ahmed
The Bengal all‑rounder has steadily built his reputation as a dependable option in both domestic cricket and the IPL. His recent form makes him a strong contender to fill Jadeja’s shoes. In the 2025‑26 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Shahbaz delivered a standout campaign, scoring 390 runs in six innings at an average of 130 and a strike rate of 103.78. With the ball, he chipped in with six wickets, underlining his all‑round value.
Having already earned a national call‑up earlier, Shahbaz is firmly on the selectors’ radar. With India set to play a healthy number of ODIs before the 2027 World Cup, the management has the luxury of testing him thoroughly. His ability to contribute in both departments makes him a natural candidate to be groomed as Jadeja’s long‑term successor.
Riyan Parag
Riyan Parag represents the modern spin all‑rounder prototype India could lean on. The Assam youngster made his international debut during the 2024 white‑ball tour of Sri Lanka, leaving a positive impression. Though currently sidelined with injury, he remains a prominent name in India’s white‑ball plans.
Parag has been consistently groomed through India ‘A’ opportunities, where he has showcased intent and adaptability with the bat. His aggressive style allows him to shift gears depending on match situations. While his bowling is still developing, the early signs in Sri Lanka were encouraging. With proper guidance from senior spinners and coaches, he could evolve into a reliable sixth bowling option or even a third spinner, particularly effective against left‑handers in the middle overs.
Manav Suthar
Among the emerging names, Haryana’s Manav Suthar stands out as a promising long‑term option. Since his List‑A debut in 2023, he has consistently produced impressive numbers. His bowling average of 29.73 and economy rate of 4.41 highlight his effectiveness in controlling the game during crucial phases.
Though stylistically different from Jadeja, Suthar’s attacking approach with the ball addresses India’s need for middle‑over breakthroughs. The next phase of his career could be pivotal, as he works on strengthening his batting to become a complete all‑rounder. If he continues to polish his secondary skill, India could have a dependable spin all‑rounder ready to step into Jadeja’s role for years to come.
