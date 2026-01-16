The Bengal all‑rounder has steadily built his reputation as a dependable option in both domestic cricket and the IPL. His recent form makes him a strong contender to fill Jadeja’s shoes. In the 2025‑26 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Shahbaz delivered a standout campaign, scoring 390 runs in six innings at an average of 130 and a strike rate of 103.78. With the ball, he chipped in with six wickets, underlining his all‑round value.

Having already earned a national call‑up earlier, Shahbaz is firmly on the selectors’ radar. With India set to play a healthy number of ODIs before the 2027 World Cup, the management has the luxury of testing him thoroughly. His ability to contribute in both departments makes him a natural candidate to be groomed as Jadeja’s long‑term successor.