Team India took a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series with a dominant seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second outing at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Friday, January 23.

With a mammoth target of 209 set by New Zealand, Team India chased it down with 28 balls to spare, despite early setbacks, thanks to explosive performances by Suryakumar Yadav (82*) and Ishan Kishan (76), and a vital contribution from Shivam Dube (36*) to seal one of their most emphatic T20I victories. The Men in Blue will aim for an unassailable series lead in the third T20I in Guwahati.

On that note, let’s take a look at key takeaways from Team India’s win over New Zealand in the Raipur T20I.