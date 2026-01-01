Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 82 guided India to a seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the 2nd T20I, supported by Ishan Kishan’s 76. Ending a 468-day half-century drought, Yadav’s knock gives India a 2-0 lead and a boost ahead of T20 World Cup 2026.

Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav delivered a scintillating performance in the Men in Blue’s commanding seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, Chattisgarh on Friday, January 23.

India took a 2-0 series lead over New Zealand after Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 82-run captain knock and Ishan Kishan’s fiery 76-run innings helped the hosts chase down a mammoth 209-run target in just 15.2 overs. Suryakumar and Ishan’s 122-run partnership was vital in Team India’s run chase after losing openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma early in the innings.

Apart from Suryakumar and Ishan, Shivam Dube made a significant contribution to the Men in Blue’s run chase as he played an unbeaten 36 off 18 balls while forming an 81-run stand for the fourth wicket with the India skipper, effectively sealing the chase and taking the game away from New Zealand.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Explosive Knock Steals Spotlight

Though Ishan Kishan lit up the Raipur with his fiery knock, setting the tone for the run chase after India lost openers early, Suryakumar Yadav’s explosive, unbeaten 82-run knock made headlines. The performance was all the more important for Suryakumar, who was under intense scrutiny due to his poor run of form in 2025.

The flamboyant batter endured a rough patch last year, as he failed to score a single fifty and scored just 218 runs at an average of 13.62 and a strike rate of 123.16. The ongoing T20I series against New Zealand presents a crucial platform for Suryakumar Yadav to regain his form and rhythm ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

In the first match at Nagpur, Suryakumar showed a glimpse of his return to form when he scored 32 off 22 balls, including four boundaries and a six, at a strike rate of 145.45. The India captain finally put his critics to rest when he showcased his attacking intent while taking charge of India’s run chase after Ishan Kishan’s run chase in the Raipur T20I, signalling that the star batter is back in full flow.

Suryakumar Yadav brought up his fifty in just 23 balls, bringing the crowd to his feet, and teammates and coaching staff in the dugout could not hide their excitement, applauding his blazing fifty. However, the veteran batter did not celebrate his fifty immediately, but rather touched the ground first as he ended 468 days of half-century drought.

Suryakumar Yadav’s return to his form ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 is a major boost for Team India management as the Men in Blue are aiming to defend the crown on home soil, as India is a co-host of the marquee event alongside Sri Lanka, which will begin on February 7.

Suryakumar Delights Fans with his Comeback Knock

Suryakumar Yadav’s blistering knock of 82 off 37 balls left fans ecstatic, as India skipper regained his old form, which had been missing throughout 2025. The flamboyant batter’s long wait to end his half-century drought was finally over, and fans could not contain their excitement.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed their delight, ecstasy, and relief to witness Suryakumar Yadav’s return to old form after a year of struggles. Netizens celebrated Suryakumar’s masterclass innings as a sensational comeback and praised his fearless batting, while hailing his knock as a timely statement ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

In just two matches of the five-match series against New Zealand, Suryakumar Yadav has aggregated 114 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 114.00 and an impressive strike rate of 193.22, underlining that India's captain has found his rhythm and confidence in time, sending a strong message ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

In his T20I career, Suryakumar Yadav has amassed 2902 runs, including 4 centuries and 22 fifties, at an average of 36.27 in 101 matches.