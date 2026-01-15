- Home
New Zealand defeated India by seven wickets in the Rajkot ODI, leveling the three-match series 1-1. Despite KL Rahul's century, Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten 131 led the Kiwis to chase down 285, setting up a high-stakes series decider in Indore.
India and New Zealand Setup for Series Decider in Indore
Team Indiasuffered a seven-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, January 14. With the defeat, India could take an unassailable series lead as the Kiwis leveled the three-match series 1-1, setting up a high-stakes decider in the final ODI in Indore.
After posting a total of 284/7 in 50 overs, Team India failed to defend it as New Zealand chased down the 285-run target with 15 balls to spare. Daryl Mitchell led the visitors’ run chase with an unbeaten 131-run knock, while Will Young (87) and Glenn Phillips (32) provided crucial support and forged key partnerships that steadied New Zealand’s innings.
On that note, let’s take a look at five key takeaways from India’s defeat to New Zealand in the Rajkot ODI.
1. Shubman Gill Back-to-Back Fifties
After being omitted from the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, Team India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill returned to the national side with renewed confidence and energy to deliver his best in the ODI series against New Zealand. In the series opener, Gill scored 56, his first 50+score across formats since his 129-run innings in a Test match against West Indies in Delhi. His knock, alongside Virat Kohli’s 93, was instrumental in India’s four-wicket win in Vadodara ODI.
India's ODI captain continued his fine in the Rajkot match, playing an impactful innings of 56 off 53 balls, including nine and a six, guiding Team India to a respectable total before New Zealand chased down the 285-run target. However, Shubman Gill’s two consecutive fifties showcased his return to form, but they were not enough for India to secure a victory in the Rajkot ODI.
2. India's Mini Batting Collapse
The opening pair of Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma gave Team India a brilliant start to their innings with a 70-run partnership before the latter’s dismissal. However, the hosts suffered a mini-collapse in their batting line-up, which was tilting the momentum in New Zealand’s favour. After Rohit Sharma’s dismissal, Gill walked back to the pavilion after being dismissed 90/2.
Thereafter, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were looking to form a partnership before the latter’s dismissal for 8 at 115/3. Sooner than later, Kohli followed Iyer to the dressing room after being dismissed for 23 at 118/4. Team India suffered a mini-collapse, losing three wickets for just 28 runs, which stalled their innings and shifted momentum in New Zealand’s favour.
3. KL Rahul's Batting Masterclass
KL Rahul stood tall for Team India and steadied the hosts’ innings with his brilliant century knock. India were in a reeling position of 118/4, and the Karnataka batter stepped up for the side and delivered an impactful knock of 121 off 117 balls, guiding the Men in Blue to a respectable total of 284/7 after early setbacks. The 121-run knock was KL Rahul’s first century since November 2023.
Kl Rahul’s crucial 73-run stand for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (27) and then, a 57-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Nitish Kumar Reddy (20) proved pivotal in reviving India’s innings after the mini-collapse, ensuring the team posted a competitive total, giving bowlers a fighting chance to defend the total in the second ODI against New Zealand at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.
4. Bowlers Fail to Leverage Early Breakthroughs
Defending a 285-run target, Team India managed to gain early momentum with hopes of a 2-0 unassailable series lead. Harshit Rana drew the first blood by dismissing Devon Conway at 16 at 22/1 before Prasidh Krishna struck to dismiss Henry Nicholls for 10 at 46/2. It appeared that India’s bowlers were on course to restrict New Zealand and build pressure.
However, the middle overs proved costly as Kiwi batters, led by Daryl Mitchell and Will Young, revived the visitors’ run chase witha 162-run partnership for the third wicket before Kuldeep Yadav removed the latter. Indian bowlers were frustrated by Mitchell and Glenn Phillips (32), who formed an unbeaten 78-run stand for the fourth wicket to take New Zealand over the line comfortably, exposing India’s inability to capitalize on early breakthroughs.
5. Virat Kohli’s No.1 ODI Ranking Under Threat
Ahead of the second ODI in Rajkot, Virat Kohli regained the top spot in the ICC ODI Batters’ Rankings, ending a nearly five-year drought of holding the No.1 position. Kohli dethroned his India teammate Rohit Sharma from the place, with a rating of 785 points. Rohit slipped to third spot with 775 points, while Daryl Mitchell moved to second place with 784 points.
The difference between Kohli and Mitchell is just one point, making the ongoing ODI series a direct contest for the No.1 spot. New Zealand batter’s consistent performance, 84 in the series opener and an unbeaten 131 in Rajkot, has put immense pressure on Virat Kohli, who scored just 23 in the Rajkot ODI. The battle for the top ranking now depends on Kohli’s performance in the final ODI in Indore.
