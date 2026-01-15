Team Indiasuffered a seven-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, January 14. With the defeat, India could take an unassailable series lead as the Kiwis leveled the three-match series 1-1, setting up a high-stakes decider in the final ODI in Indore.

After posting a total of 284/7 in 50 overs, Team India failed to defend it as New Zealand chased down the 285-run target with 15 balls to spare. Daryl Mitchell led the visitors’ run chase with an unbeaten 131-run knock, while Will Young (87) and Glenn Phillips (32) provided crucial support and forged key partnerships that steadied New Zealand’s innings.

On that note, let’s take a look at five key takeaways from India’s defeat to New Zealand in the Rajkot ODI.