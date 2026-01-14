KL Rahul scored a brilliant unbeaten 112* against New Zealand in the 2nd ODI, ending a long century drought. Sunil Gavaskar called him ‘a little underachiever’ but praised his confidence, elegance, and composed innings, guiding India to 284/7.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul led the Men in Blue’s batting from the front with a century knock in the second ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, January 14.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After being put into batting first by the Kiwis skipper, Michael Bracewell, Team India posted a respectable total of 284/7 and set a 285-run target for the visitors to chase. KL Rahul was the star performer for the hosts as he played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 112 off 92 balls, including 11 fours and a six, at a strike rate of 121.74 to guide the Men in Blue to a defendable total on the board.

Rahul guided the team through a tricky phase, anchoring the middle order with composure and controlled aggression, while forming a crucial 73-run stand for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (27) and then, 57-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Nitish Kumar Reddy (20), which proved crucial in stabilizing India’s innings after early setbacks and pushing India past the 280-run mark, giving the bowlers a competitive total to defend.

‘A Little Bit of an Underachiever’

KL Rahul delivered a statement knock in the penultimate match of the ongoing series against New Zealand, as he ended over two years drought of an ODI century. The last time the Karnataka cricketer scored an ODI century was in the 2023 World Cup match against the Netherlands in Bengaluru, scoring an unbeaten 102 off 64 balls.

Since then, Rahul registered just four fifties in the last 18 matches before ending a long ODI century drought against New Zealand in Rajkot. This prompted Sunil Gavaskar to remark during the mid-innings show.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Gavaskar acknowledged the fact that Rahul has immense potential and talent, but added that the wicketkeeper-batter has been a ‘’little bit of an underachiever’ over the years. Former India captain and batting legend further said that Rahul now seems to be playing with greater confidence and clarity.

“Look, I’ve always thought that maybe, and I could be wrong, with all the talent that he’s had, he’s probably been a little bit of an underachiever,” the 125-Test veteran.

“But now I think he’s coming to that, you know, space as maybe Doulie (Simon Doull) is saying, when he now, you know, has that much more confidence in himself. And therefore he’s now showing them, showing the range of shots, showing the temperament,” he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘underachiever’ statement on KL Rahu stems from the fact that the Karnataka batter has not consistently converted his potential into massive scores or match-defining performances. This can be evidenced from his last 18 ODI outings before scoring a century in the Rajkot ODI against New Zealand.

Gavaskar in Praise of Rahul’s Batting Elegance

Further speaking on KL Rahul’s innings, Sunil Gavaskar praised the Karnataka batter for his technique and style, noting that the elegant stroke and composure at the crease made watching him a pleasure.

“It is a delight to watch him, and he’s got the elegance as well,” Gavaskar said.

“I mean, when somebody’s got the elegance when he plays the shots, that is what adds just to the visual pleasure,” he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Over the last two years, KL Rahul has been a middle-order anchor and wicketkeeper, a role which he has increasingly embraced, providing stability, scoring crucial runs, and holding the innings together during challenging situations for Team India.

In his ODI career, KL Rahul has amassed 3359 runs, including 8 centuries and 20 fifties, at an average of 51.67 and a strike rate of 90.56 in 93 matches.