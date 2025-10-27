- Home
India's final Women's World Cup 2025 league match vs Bangladesh was abandoned due to rain. Bangladesh were restricted to 119/9, and India reached 57/0 before play stopped. Pratika Rawal’s injury raises concern ahead of the semifinal vs Australia.
India's Chase Spoiled by Rain
Team India’s hopes of finishing the league stage on a high were dashed after the rain played spoilsport in their Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 clash against Bangladesh at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, October 26.
After restricting Bangladesh to 119/9 in a rain-reduced 27 overs, Team India was asked to chase a 126-run target as per the DLS method. Openers Smriti Mandhana (34*) and Amanjot Kaur (15*) gave a steady start to India’s run chase as they raced the team to 57/0 in 8.4 overs before the rain interrupted the match, forcing the players to leave the field and eventually leading to the abandonment of the match.
As Team India’s chase was spoiled by rain, let’s take a look at key takeaways from the Women in Blue’s final league match against Bangladesh.
1. Disciplined Bowling Led by Radha Yadav
Team India’s bowling attack was quite effective as they managed to restrict Bangladesh to 119/9 despite a delay in the commencement of the match and an interruption due to rain in Navi Mumbai. It was not one bowler taking the responsibility, as Radha Yadav (3/30) led a disciplined attack complemented well by Shree Charani (2/23), Deepti Sharma (1/24), Amanjot Kaur (1/18), and Renuka Singh Thakur (1/23), ensuring Bangladesh were restricted to a below-par total despite rain interruptions.
At one point, Bangladesh were at 91/4 in 21.5 overs and eventually collapsed to 117/9 in 27 overs, losing five wickets for 26 runs in just five overs, highlighting India’s collective bowling effort and ability to capitalize on key moments despite challenging, rain-affected conditions. However, their effort went in vain as India's chase was cut short by rain, resulting in no result.
2. Pratika Rawal’s Injury Concern
Team India has been hit with an injury scare after opener Pratika Rawal sustained a severe ankle twist while fielding during Bangladesh’s innings. The incident occurred in the 21st over of Bangladesh’s batting when Sharmin Akter swiped across the line off Deepti Sharma’s delivery. Pratika ran across the midwicket, overran the ball, and slipped awkwardly while turning back, leading to twisting her ankle. A physio immediately attended to her before she was escorted off the field.
A while later, the BCCI released a statement, stating that the Indian opener had suffered an injury to her knee and ankle, and the medical team is closely monitoring her progress. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur did not reveal the severity of her injuries, but is hopeful of her recovering in time before the semifinal clash against Australia.
3. Smriti Mandhana at her Fluent Best
After an inconsistent run of form in her first three outings in the Women’s World Cup 2025, Smriti Mandhana turned her game around with two fifties on the trot against Australia and England and a century in the previous match against New Zealand, providing a massive boost to the top order. Team India vice-captain continued her imperious form against Bangladesh, racing to an unbeaten 34 off 27 balls before rain interrupted India’s chase.
Her short innings consisted of six fours, and had the rain not played spoilsport in India’s run chase, she would have likely built a strong platform o guide the team closer to the revised target. Mandhana is currently the leading run-getter of the tournament with 365 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 60.33 and a strike rate of 102.52 in seven matches.
4. Amanjot Kaur Returns to Playing XI
All-rounder Amanjot Kaur made her return to the playing XI after being dropped from the previous match against New Zealand. In the match against the White Ferns, Amanjot had to make a way for Jemimah Rodrigues to have a batting stability in a do-or-die clash. The all-rounder made an impactful contribution with the ball, picking a key wicket of Shorna Akter and maintaining a tight line as she conceded just 18 runs in her 5-over spell.
With the bat, Amanjot remained unbeaten on 15 off 25 balls, including two fours, and helped Smriti Mandhana steer India to 57/0 before rain forced the abandonment of the match. An impactful contribution with the bat and bowl might have regained her confidence after being dropped from the New Zealand clash.
5. India Shift Focus on Semifinal Clash vs Australia
After their group stage ended on a bittersweet note due to rain in Navi Mumbai, Team India will shift their focus towards the semifinal clash against the defending champions, Australia. The Women in Blue sealed the last semifinal spot following a 53-run victory over New Zealand in their penultimate group stage match.
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur admitted the importance of the clash, but was happy with the collective effort by the team in the league matches, and hopes to carry similar momentum into the knockout stage. Team India and Australia will lock horns for the second time in the Women’s World Cup 2025. Their last face-off was in the group stage, wherein the defending champions defeated the Women in Blue by three wickets.