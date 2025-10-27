Image Credit : Getty

Team India’s hopes of finishing the league stage on a high were dashed after the rain played spoilsport in their Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 clash against Bangladesh at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, October 26.

After restricting Bangladesh to 119/9 in a rain-reduced 27 overs, Team India was asked to chase a 126-run target as per the DLS method. Openers Smriti Mandhana (34*) and Amanjot Kaur (15*) gave a steady start to India’s run chase as they raced the team to 57/0 in 8.4 overs before the rain interrupted the match, forcing the players to leave the field and eventually leading to the abandonment of the match.

As Team India’s chase was spoiled by rain, let’s take a look at key takeaways from the Women in Blue’s final league match against Bangladesh.