Indian opener Pratika Rawal sustained a knee injury during the rain-abandoned Women’s World Cup 2025 match against Bangladesh. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur is hopeful she’ll recover before the semifinal against Australia as the BCCI monitors her.

Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has provided an update on the opener Pratika Rawal’s injury after their final league match against Bangladesh in the Women’s World Cup 2025 was abandoned due to rain at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, October 26.

After restricting Bangladesh to 119/9 in a rain-reduced 27 overs, Team India was asked to chase a 127-run target as per the DLS method. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Amanjot Kaur gave a steady start to India’s run chase as they raced the team to 57/0 in 8.4 overs before the rain interrupted the match, forcing the players off the field and eventually leading to the abandonment of the game.

Earlier, Radha Yadav led the Indian bowling attack as he registered figures of 3/30 at an economy rate of 5 in her spell of 6 overs. Shree Charani picked up two wickets while conceding 23 runs in six overs. Apart from Radhana and Shree, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, and Renuka Singh Thakur chipped in by taking a wicket each.

BCCI, Harmanpreet Kaur’s Update on Pratika Rawal’s Injury

Team India had an injury scare after Pratika Rawal sustained a severe ankle twist while fielding on the soggy outfield due to rain, forcing her to leave the field after physio attended to her, raising concerns about her participation in the semifinal against Australia.

A while after Pratika was taken off the field, the BCCI Women released a statement, stating that the India opener suffered an injury to her knee and ankle, and the medical team is closely monitoring her progress.

“#TeamIndia all-rounder Pratika Rawal sustained an injury to her knee and ankle while fielding in the 1st innings against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring her progress,” the statement read on X (formerly Twitter).

At the post-match presentation, Harmanpreet Kaur did not reveal the seriousness of Pratika’s injury, leaving the medical team to update on it, but she is hopeful of Indian opener to recover in the team before the important clash against Australia.

“Pratika - our medical team will update on her. They are taking care of her injury, and hopefully, she will be back soon,” the India skipper said.

Due to an ankle injury, Pratika Rawal was sidelined from opening the innings with Smriti Mandhana, and Amanjot Kaur was promoted as an opener to lead India’s chase in her absence. The BCCI is likely to provide an update on the severity of Pratika Rawal’s injury and her availability for the semifinal clash against Australia soon.

‘To Go Out There and Enjoy the Semis’

Though the final league match was abandoned due to rain, Team India already earned their ticket to the semifinal after defeating New Zealand in their penultimate match of the tournament.

Speaking about the semifinal clash against the defending champions, Australia, Harmanpreet Kaur admitted the importance of the clash, but was happy with the collective effort by the team in the league matches, and hopes to carry similar momentum into the knockout stage.

“It’s a very important game for us. I personally feel we’ve played really good cricket in the league matches. Now the next game is very crucial,” Team India skipper told Anjum Chopra in the post-match presentation.

“Everyone has contributed whenever the team needed, and that’s something we’ll carry forward. We’ve always spoken about enjoying ourselves while playing, and I think that’s the key for us - to go out there and enjoy the semis,” she added.

Team India and Australia will lock horns for the second time in the Women’s World Cup 2025. Their last face-off was in the group stage, wherein the defending champions defeated the Women in Blue by three wickets. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will look to avenge their league stage defeat to book their spot in the final.