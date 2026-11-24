Roundglass Hockey Academy achieved their third consecutive win, defeating Namdhari XI 3-1. This victory places them atop the Punjab Hockey League standings, narrowly edging out Ghumanhera Risers on goal difference after Day 5.

Roundglass Hockey Academy Tops Table After Win Over Namdhari XI

Mohali (Punjab) [India], November 24 (ANI): Roundglass Hockey Academy secured their third straight win with a comfortable 3-1 win over Namdhari XI to go on top of the points table on goal difference above Ghumanhera Risers, New Delhi, who also notched up their third win on Day 5 of the Punjab Hockey League Season 3, which is being played here at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium.

Roundglass Hockey Academy were held goalless in the first quarter by Namdhari XI, with neither side able to find a breakthrough. Roundglass Hockey Academy seized control immediately after halftime as Jarman Singh struck twice in quick succession with field goals in the 31st and 35th minutes to give his side a 2-0 advantage. Namdhari XI pulled one back early in the final quarter when Gurman Singh converted a penalty corner in the 48th minute to reduce the deficit. However, the hosts restored their two-goal cushion in the 55th minute through a field goal by Anurag, sealing all three points and moving into pole position in the standings.

Govt Hockey Academy, Sonipat, edged past Surjit Hockey Academy 6-5 in a penalty shootout for a bonus point after regulation time ended in a 1-1 deadlock in the opening match of the day. Both teams stayed compact defensively through a goalless opening half, with neither side able to break the impasse. Surjit Hockey Academy finally opened the scoring three minutes into the third quarter, when Rohit converted a field goal in the 33rd minute to put his side ahead. However, Govt Hockey Academy, Sonipat, responded in the final quarter, with Gurdyal Singh netting a field goal in the 48th minute to restore parity and force a shootout. In the shootout, with the teams locked at 3-3 after the initial five rounds, the contest stretched into sudden death, where Ashish converted the decisive eighth-round attempt and goalkeeper Love Kumar denied Jasanpreet Singh to seal the bonus points for the Sonipat side.

In the second match of the day, Ghumanhera Risers Academy, Delhi, produced a commanding performance to register a 4-0 victory over Republican Sports Club, Mumbai. Following a cagey, scoreless opening quarter, the Delhi outfit broke the deadlock in the 20th minute when Pankaj Phalswal converted a penalty corner to give his side a 1-0 lead at half-time. Ghumanhera Risers Academy then took complete control of the contest at the end of the third quarter with a clinical burst of scoring. Phalswal struck twice more from penalty corners in the 44th and 45th minutes to complete a superb hat-trick, before Sukhdev Singh added a fourth via a field goal in the 45th minute. Republican Sports Club pushed to find a way back in the final quarter, but Ghumanhera Risers Academy maintained their defensive discipline to preserve their clean sheet and claim their third win of the league.

At the end of Day 5, Roundglass Hockey Academy has climbed to the top of the table with nine points from three matches, while Ghumanhera Risers, New Delhi and Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur are in second and third place, respectively, with nine points. Odisha Naval Tata HPC are in fourth place with six points from two matches. (ANI)