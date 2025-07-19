Image Credit : X/ABsay_ek

After the Lord’s Test defeat, Team India will face England in the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester, which will take place on July 23.

Old Trafford has never been kind to Team India as they played nine Tests at the venue from 1936 to 2014, but failed to register a single win as the visitors lost five and drew four. Despite their struggles at the venue in Manchester, a few Indian batters managed to showcase their brilliance and shine with the bat at Old Trafford.

Here's a look at the top 5 Indian run-scorers in Tests at Old Trafford in Manchester.