- Mohammed Siraj's Secret REVEALED: A 'Believe' Emoji That Inspired India's Win Over England at The Oval
Mohammed Siraj said a ‘Believe’ emoji he found on Google inspired his match-winning spell in the final Test vs England. With Bumrah out, Siraj led the attack, took 9 wickets, and overcame a near-costly moment involving Harry Brook’s dropped catch.
Mohammed Siraj: I will do it for the country
The word ‘impossible’ doesn't exist in Mohammed Siraj’s vocabulary. On a day when India needed belief more than anything else, Siraj turned to Google and found exactly that.
"I woke up in the morning and checked google on my phone and took out a 'Believe' emoji wallpaper and told myself that I will do it for the country," Siraj revealed in a heartfelt post-match chat with Dinesh Karthik for Jio Hotstar after India's six-run victory over England in the final Test at The Oval to level the series 2-2.
In a performance etched in time, Siraj shouldered the responsibility of leading India’s attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. And the man who also serves as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the Telangana Police did so with remarkable grit and heart.
A Test match for the ages
Bowling an exhausting 185.3 overs through the series, Siraj finished with 23 wickets, crowning his campaign with a stunning 5/104 in 30.1 overs at the Oval, and a match haul of nine wickets — a performance that decisively turned the Test in India’s favour.
"I always believe that I can win the game from any point, and did that to the morning," Siraj said, his voice still charged with the adrenaline of victory.
With relentless rhythm and ruthless precision, Siraj consistently challenged the English batters, taking out their top order and exposing the middle.
TAKE A BOW, MOHD. SIRAJ!
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/Tc2xpWMCJ6#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/opZZ53Xnxh
— BCCI (@BCCI) August 4, 2025
Sticking to the Basics: Siraj’s Bowling Mantra
Despite the immense pressure, Siraj stuck to a simple plan.
"My only plan was to bowl good areas. Didn't matter if I took wickets or went for runs," he said.
That clarity helped him outfox some of England's best batters over five intense days of cricket.
It's all over at the Oval 🤩
FIFER for Mohd. Siraj 🔥🔥
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/Tc2xpWNayE
#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/ffnoILtyiM
— BCCI (@BCCI) August 4, 2025
A moment that could’ve changed it all
But like all great sporting stories, this one too had its tense moments. One of them came when Siraj nearly pulled off a stunning catch at the boundary rope to dismiss Harry Brook — only to realise later he had touched the cushion.
Brook capitalised on that reprieve and went on to score a blistering hundred that put England back in the game.
"I didn't think I'd touch the cushion when I took it. It was a match-changing moment. Brook got into T20 moment. We were behind the game after that but Thank God. I thought the match was gone," he admitted.
From Hyderabad to history
From scrolling through inspirational wallpapers on his phone to inspiring a billion hearts, Siraj’s journey continues to be one of resilience, redemption and relentless belief.
As the sun set over London, the scoreboard and Siraj’s tears told the story — not just of a match won, but of a dream fulfilled.