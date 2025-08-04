Image Credit : Getty

The word ‘impossible’ doesn't exist in Mohammed Siraj’s vocabulary. On a day when India needed belief more than anything else, Siraj turned to Google and found exactly that.

"I woke up in the morning and checked google on my phone and took out a 'Believe' emoji wallpaper and told myself that I will do it for the country," Siraj revealed in a heartfelt post-match chat with Dinesh Karthik for Jio Hotstar after India's six-run victory over England in the final Test at The Oval to level the series 2-2.

In a performance etched in time, Siraj shouldered the responsibility of leading India’s attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. And the man who also serves as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the Telangana Police did so with remarkable grit and heart.