India pulled off a dramatic 6-run victory over England in the final Test at The Oval, thanks to a stunning performance by Mohammed Siraj. His five-wicket haul, including the final wicket, sealed the win.

India secured an electrifying victory over England by just 6 runs in the final Test at The Oval, capping off the series in truly dramatic style. The final morning was thick with suspense, nerves, and outstanding spells of fast bowling, particularly after centuries from Joe Root and Harry Brook had put England firmly on top by the end of Day 4. Mohammed Siraj is the man of the hour as he took three crucial wickets, including the last wicket to complete the famous win. Following the last win, he did a 'Siuuuu' celebration, usually associated with footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who made it popular and uses it as his routine celebration every time he scores a goal.

Social Media Reactions

Siraj finished with a five-wicket haul and social media went crazy. One netizens hailed Siraj as "THE WARRIOR. THE FIGHTER. THE CHAMPION" while many called it one of the greatest spells in history. Check some of the reactions:

Day 5 Summary

England started the day needing only 35 runs to win, and Prasidh Krishna’s first over saw two quick boundaries. However, Mohammed Siraj swiftly shifted the momentum. He got Jamie Smith edging to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel with a perfectly late-moving delivery. On the very next ball, Gus Atkinson nicked one just short of KL Rahul. Siraj’s relentless attack continued in his next over when he trapped Jamie Overton LBW, with the decision confirmed on umpire’s call as the ball clipped the leg stump.

Prasidh Krishna came back into the attack, nearly having Josh Tongue LBW, but DRS intervened in the batter’s favor. There was no escape a couple of overs later as Krishna clean bowled Tongue, leaving England 11 runs away from their target but down to their final wicket.

Chris Woakes then hobbled out to bat, shockingly taking guard left-handed and with just one hand following a shoulder injury from Day 4. Trying to give Woakes a chance, Atkinson smashed Siraj for a six, but his resistance was short-lived; Siraj breached his defense, bowling him for the final wicket and setting off jubilant celebrations.

Reflecting on the tense finish, Siraj said, “We just kept believing. This team never backs down.” India's performance once again showcased the spirit and determination of champions.