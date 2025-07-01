Image Credit : Getty

Team India will square off against England in the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday, July 2. India are trailing 0-1 in the series after the first Test defeat at Headingley in Leeds.

India will play their nine Test at Edgbaston and the first since 2022. The visitors have played eight Tests at the venue since 1967, but they are yet to win a match there as they have managed just one draw and suffered seven defeats in their previous eight outings at Edgbaston.

Let’s take a look at how Team India has performed in the eight Tests against England at Edgbaston.