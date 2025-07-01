- Home
- Sports
- ENG vs IND: How did Team India perform in the Tests against England at Edgbaston? Check out here
ENG vs IND: How did Team India perform in the Tests against England at Edgbaston? Check out here
Team India faces England at Edgbaston with a winless history at the venue. Across eight Tests, they've faced seven defeats and one draw, posing a significant challenge in the upcoming match.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Team India's Test record at Edgbaston
Team India will square off against England in the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday, July 2. India are trailing 0-1 in the series after the first Test defeat at Headingley in Leeds.
India will play their nine Test at Edgbaston and the first since 2022. The visitors have played eight Tests at the venue since 1967, but they are yet to win a match there as they have managed just one draw and suffered seven defeats in their previous eight outings at Edgbaston.
Let’s take a look at how Team India has performed in the eight Tests against England at Edgbaston.
1. 1967 - Defeated by 132 runs
Team India’s first outing at Edgbaston came in 1967, when the side was led by a dynamic captain, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, or Tiger Pataudi. However, India suffered a 132-run defeat against England. With a 410-run target after bundling out England for 203 in the second innings, the visitors were bowled out for 277 despite the valiant batting by Ajit Wadekar (70) and MAK Pataudi (45).
2. 1974 - Defeated by an innings and 78 runs
In their outing at Edgbaston, Team India was led by Ajit Wadekar. However, the fortunes of the team did not change after seven years, as they suffered yet another defeat by an innings and 78 runs against England. After England declared their first innings at 459/2 and took a 294-run lead over India’s first innings total of 165, the visitors were bundled out for 216, with Sudhir Nair being the top scorer with 77 off 165 balls.
3. 1979 - Defeated by an innings and 83 runs
In the 1979 Edgbaston Test, Team India was led by Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan, but their woes at the venue continued as they were handed another heavy defeat - an innings and 83 runs. After England posted a mammoth total of 655/5 in the first innings, India were bundled out for 297 and 253 in their two innings, with Sunil Gavaskar (61 and 68), Chetan Chauhan (56), and Gundappa Vishwanathan (51) showing some resistance.
4. 1986 - Draw
In the 1986 Edgbaston Test, Team India was captained by the 1983 World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev. This time, India managed to avoid defeat for the first time at the venue, with the match ending in a draw. After bundling out England for 235 in the second innings, India were set a 236-run target to chase. The likes of Sunil Gavaskar (54), Mohammed Azharuddin (29), and Kiran More (31) showed some resistance as Team India posted a total of 174/5 before the close of play on the final day.
5. 1996 - Defeated by 8 wickets
Team India returned to play at Edgbaston after 10 years under the leadership of Mohammed Azharuddin. However, the search for the first win at the venue continued as they lost the match by 8 wickets. After India were bundled out for 219 in the second innings, England were set a moderate 121-run target to chase. Skipper Mike Atherton’s unbeaten 53 helped the hosts chase down the target with 8 wickets to spare. However, Sachin Tendulkar showed his class with a century in the second innings.
6. 2011 - Defeated by an innings and 242 runs
After 15 long years, Team India returned to Edgbaston in 2011 under the leadership of MS Dhoni, but they suffered one of the heaviest and humiliating defeats, losing the match by an innings and 242 runs. England skipper Alastair Cook’s classic 294-run knock helped the hosts post a total of 710/7 in the first innings. In reply, India were bundled out for 224 and 244, despite Dhoni’s gritty unbeaten innings of 74 off 79 balls. With the win, England took an accessible 3-0 lead in the four-match series.
7. 2018 - Defeated by 31 runs
In their seventh outing at Edgbaston, Team India was led by Virat Kohli, but the script did not change as the side suffered a defeat by 31 runs against England. After bundling out England for 180 in the second innings, Team India had to chase down a 192-run target. However, visitors’ batting line-up crumbled under pressure, despite a valiant effort from captain Kohli, who scored 51 off 94 balls in the second innings. India were bowled out for 162, falling 32 runs short of the target.
8. 2022 - Defeated by 7 wickets
India’s last outing at the Edgbaston Test was led by stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah after Rohit Sharma was ruled out due to COVID-19. The match was rescheduled to July 2022 due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp. India entered the Edgbaston Test 2-1 series lead under the leadership of Virat Kohli. However, England leveled the series with a seven-wicket win.
After being bundled out for 245 in the second innings, India set a 378-run target for England to chase. The visitors chased down their record chase, thanks to brilliant centuries by Joe Root (142) and Jonny Bairstow (114), and an unbeaten 269-run stand for the fourth wicket between the two. India lost despite Rishabh Pant’s counter-attacking 146 and a 104 from Ravindra Jadeja in the first innings that put India in a strong position.